15 new COVID-19 cases reported at Island Health as the state announced a total of less than 500

British Columbia has reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 across the state, with an additional 10 deaths during that period.

Of the 445 new cases, 15 are associated with the Island Health region.

There are currently 4,347 active cases in British Columbia, and 7,035 inhabitants continue to be under active public health surveillance.

Dr. Bonnie Henry states that 226 people have been hospitalized, an increase of 2 since February 11, and 61 people are receiving critical care as a result of the virus (down 2).

Since Thursday, 135 new COVID-19s in Vancouver Coastal Health Area, 218 in Fraser Health Area, 15 in Island Health Area, 44 in Internal Health Area, 30 in Northern Health Area, and 3 new COVID-19s. It is occurring. A new case of people living outside Canada.

According to Dr. Henry, another 10 people died in connection with the virus on Friday. Most are elderly. This brings the total number of state deaths during the pandemic to 1,288.

Also, as of Friday, the total number of cases in British Columbia during the pandemic process reached 72,750.

vaccination

Health officials also said 162,982 BC vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 17,562 were the second vaccination. Vaccination data is available on the COVID-19 dashboard at: www.bccdc.ca.

According to British Columbia health officials, Phase 1 of the vaccination program, vaccination of vulnerable residents and front-line workers in nursing homes, will end in the coming weeks.

“Soon we will be able to expand into community groups, especially older people and older people,” Dr. Henry said of vaccination.

At a live press conference on Friday, Dr. Henry also said there are currently 16 active outbreaks in care facilities throughout the state and 6 outbreaks in acute care facilities.

“Since vaccination has begun, we have also seen a significant reduction in infections and outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living facilities, which is clear evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccine,” said Dr. Henry.

State health officials took a little time on Friday to urge British Columbians to comply with long weekend limits, and because winter weather can be a barrier to travel, “Mother Nature is our ally. I playfully suggested that “become”.

variant

According to Dr. Henry, British Columbia has reported 46 COVID-19 mutations as of Friday’s number.

Dr. Henry states that 29 cases of the B117 mutant originally found in the United Kingdom and 17 cases of the B1.351 mutant originally associated with South Africa were detected.

The BC CDC Lab has been continuously monitoring over the past few weeks to better understand the behavior of new coronavirus variants in the state.

Dr. Henry says the lab’s data indicate that there were currently no high-level infections of the COVID-19 mutant within the British Columbia community.

On Friday, Dr. Henry proposed that a single case of a new variant was also detected in British Columbia in the last few days.

This variant is currently under investigation both internationally and throughout Canada and is associated with travel to Nigeria.

This new variant is labeled B1.525, a new title to add to the lexicon.

Island health

According to the latest data provided by Island Health, there are currently 202 active cases on Vancouver Island.

Of the active cases, 54 are in southern Vancouver Island, 140 in central Vancouver Island, and 8 in northern Vancouver Island.

Southern Vancouver Island Includes Greater Victoria, South Gulf Islands and Portrenflue.

Central Vancouver Island Includes the Cowichan Valley, Duncan, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni and Tofino areas.

Northern Vancouver Island It goes from Comox Valley to Port Hardy, but also includes surrounding areas such as Alert Bay and Sointula.

During the pandemic process, the Island Health area reported 1,930 cases.