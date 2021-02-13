Bristol region, one of the worst covid rates in the country

According to the latest government statistics, only neighborhoods with high covid rates remain in Bristol.
Earlier this week Rates above 400 per 100,000 double From -2 to 4 in 2 days.
However, that number has declined again, and only one in the city has such a high infection rate.
There is no neighborhood in South Gloucestershire, North Somerset Or Bath and North East Somerset We have recorded over 400 rates.
In Bristol Brislington After 31 Covid cases were confirmed in the 7 days until Saturday, February 6, has continued to record the highest infection rate of 471.4 in the city.
However, cases are declining gradually in the region, with data from two days ago recording a Brislington rate of 532.2.
The southeastern neighborhood of Bristol saw the case rate Shot over 1,000 Towards the end of January later Outbreak at a local long-term care facility..
A large number of residents and staff at Brislington’s Arbor Walk Nursing Home tested positive for the virus in the seven days leading up to January 26, causing local numbers to skyrocket for a few days in the region. The third highest infection rate in the country..
The neighborhood rate is still the highest in the area, England remains one of the worst..
Certain regions may be recording higher rates, Government data Only one municipality in Midlands has recorded a higher rate-also in Rutland, Midlands (485.9), followed by Walsall (423.5).
Looking at the city as a whole, the blockade has resulted in a total of 856 cases continuing to decline. Coronavirus Infections were recorded in Bristol for seven days until February 6.
The city’s tax rate (184.7) has actually dropped by 42% after two weeks. Soaring in early January -Approaching the current UK rate (194.6).
The news comes as a number of known cases of Bristol’s coronavirus mutants Almost doubled in a week..
On Tuesday (February 9th), it was revealed that a variant of Bristol (formally known as “VOC202102/02”) was classified as follows: Variant of concern.
The council’s health boss Surge test program Ongoing for Aggressive attempt to track it..
Where does the data come from?
You can see the latest national data above Government website..
The map shows weekly data that is updated daily.
The data can be viewed not only in the municipality, but also in a small section called the “Middle Super Output Area”.
This map highlights in which region of the country three or more virus cases have been identified, and the colors adjust the region according to the number of cases in that region.
..
