Access to tap water in Delhi related to dengue infection risk





Access to tap water in densely populated areas of Delhi is a powerful predictor of the risk of transmitting dengue and could lead to new strategies to control the transmission of deadly viruses in urban areas One study states. Read again- COVID-19 and Dengue: Know the difference Dengue fever is a viral infection that is transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes aegypti (mainly Aedes aegypti, to a lesser extent Aedes aegypti). Aedes albopictus. According to experts, the dengue virus is one of the ever-growing mosquito-borne pathogens that are adapted to spread in cities around the world. Read again- Spanish men infected with dengue virus through sexual contact Billions are at risk of dengue They said nearly 3.5 billion people worldwide are at risk of dengue fever Virus infection This is becoming more and more widespread as the rate of urbanization increases. Read again- Dengue strike: know how to deal with this mosquito-borne disease In a current study published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, scientists analyzed social and environmental risk factors for transmitting the virus in Delhi. They measured 2,107 dengue antibodies and the prevalence of mosquito larvae in 18 areas of the city, as well as socio-economic factors across the neighborhood. Who is at high risk for dengue fever? Based on the analysis, scientists said that 7.6 percent of the individuals surveyed were positive for dengue virus antibodies, indicating a recent or current infection. The study found that colonies with very poor access to tap water, with access to less than 61% of homes, were associated with an increased risk of exposure to the virus. Studies have shown that these were the only types of areas to register cases of dengue during an epidemic. However, despite the relatively low density of mosquitoes, they are in wealthy colonies. Higher risk Of more recent infections than intermediate colonies. How does it spread? Scientists believe this is likely to reflect the import of dengue virus by commuters who arrive in high-income areas during the day. Citing the limits of research, scientists have stated that the classification of research based on wealth indicators is somewhat subjective. However, they said they provide at least some quantitative indicators of socioeconomic status. What can you do to prevent the transmission of dengue fever? Scientists have also limited the use of larval mosquito indicators as a measure of mosquito density, as “predictions of dengue incidence have been shown to be limited.” However, researchers said that improved access to tap water could lead to a reduction in dengue fever, not only for those directly affected, but also for the general public. They believe that targeted intervention in winter mosquito control in socially disadvantaged areas can provide a rational strategy for optimizing control efforts. Release date: February 13, 2021 10:15 am







