Vaccine eligibility is expanded. Church planning for 3,000 people





Los Angeles, CA — For the second straight week, Los Angeles County will use most of its vaccine supply to give residents a second dose. The county mass vaccination site will exclusively control the health authorities for the second vaccination announced on Friday.

This means Los Angeles has made limited progress in inoculating more people for the second straight week, despite health officials planning to open up to millions of key workers in the coming weeks. There is only. Also on Friday, state health officials were affected by severe illness and viral deaths as of March 15 because shots could be given to people over the age of 16 suffering from medical conditions or developmental disabilities. He said it was easy. The new guidelines appear to be inconsistent with the reality of vaccine shortages in Los Angeles County. In Los Angeles County, it will take weeks or even months before all qualified healthcare workers and seniors, and mandatory workers expected to qualify later this month, will be vaccinated. I will. .. On Friday, the city of Los Angeles had to shut down a large number of vaccination sites, including Dodger Stadium, after the shots ran out until next week’s shipments. ..

“We share their frustration,” said Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Public Health Service. “We are all frustrated. We know that with more doses we can do more. For example, we are currently receiving about 200,000 doses each week and have surveyed all providers. We are confident that we can administer up to 600,000 doses per week, so if we have a vaccine available, we will have a much larger volume. “ Under state guidelines, more people will soon be eligible for vaccination. Cancer patients 16 years and older since March 15th. Chronic kidney disease; Chronic lung disease; Down’s disease; Immunity weakening due to solid organ transplantation; Pregnancy; Sickle cell disease; Heart condition; Severe obesity; According to the state, type 2 diabetes should be vaccinated.

But next week, the county is unlikely to pass very far through a pool of qualified residents. “Most of our vaccination site appointments will continue to be second doses next week,” said Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Public Health Service. “We offer a second dose only at the Mega-POD (Dispens Point) site.”

All county-operated mass vaccination sites (Pomona Fairplex, Magic Mountain, Forum, Downey County Education Department, California State University, Northridge) will receive a second dose next week, including the following: Will be available at the location of. Health centers, pharmacies, “Other providers servicing the areas most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.” Dr. Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County Health Officer, recognized that there was a general improvement in everyday cases, but the numbers were improving, but still high, “not infected with COVID-19.” There is a risk of encountering potential people. ” I know it’s still very expensive. “

The county reported an additional 137 COVID deaths and 3,497 new cases on Friday, increasing the cumulative total from the entire pandemic to 1,161,926. The county also reported another 15 cases of multiple organ inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, in pediatrics, increasing the overall total, including one death, to 90. Health officials said the number of MIS-C infections has increased locally by 35% in the last two weeks. The syndrome generally affects children after being infected with COVID-19, but it can also affect patients who have not been previously known to be infected. According to state statistics, as of Friday, there were 3,426 people admitted to the county for COVID, and 1,032 were in intensive care. In early January, more than 8,000 people were hospitalized for the virus. “So there’s positive news in that things go down,” Davis said. “As the number of these cases declines, we can consider entering the less restrictive tier and opening up more economies, so we hope it continues to decline. More … and there are less restrictive fixes. “ He urged people to continue to adhere to protocols such as masking and physical distance. He acknowledged the formalized changes this week, allowing him to resume worship in the indoor church with limited capacity and limited activity during worship. But despite the changes, he said, “It is safer for the place of worship to hold only outdoor and remote services. These are people at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 and live with them. It’s the safest option for people. “ Davis also plans to hold an indoor religious council in early March by the Grace Community Church in Sunvalley, which has repeatedly opposed county and court orders by hosting large-scale indoor services, usually attending more than 3,000 people. Expressed disappointment. He said the county was “exploring that option” to challenge the event. Such meetings are prohibited due to health restrictions, but it is unclear whether the conflict will be exempt as a religious meeting. “The county is very concerned about the public health implications that could occur if such an event were held, especially in hospitals infected with COVID-19, with a large number of cases. Many people are found. We have been identified as various variants of the virus in our counties, states, nations, and elsewhere in the world. “ Regarding the vaccine, Simon said the latest figures indicate that there were 1,345,949 doses in the county, of which 1,047,074 were the first doses. A total of 13.5% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated at least once, and 3.8% of that population has been fully vaccinated. City News Service and Patch Staff Page Austin contributed to this report.

