States moving to more than 70 groups for vaccination | Pandemic 2020

Montpelier — Vermonter over 70 can start applying for a new coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
State officials said they found evidence of a more contagious variant of the virus in Burlington’s wastewater.
At a regular Friday press conference, Governor Phil Scott said the state was ready to move on to the next stage of vaccination.
People over the age of 75 are vaccinated. The governor said more than 85% of the group had planned or already received the vaccine.
“Opening up to the next age group is an important step, especially with the prospect of increased supply and approval of new vaccines,” says Scott.
After a group over 70, the state will begin vaccination of people over 65 and then those in high-risk health.
Residents trying to sign up for a vaccine appointment can do so at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine Or call 855-722-7878.
Mike Smith, Secretary-General of the State Human Services Agency, said registration for groups of more than 70 people would begin at 8:15 am on Tuesday. Smith said it will help speed up the process, and anyone can create an account on the Ministry of Health website, even if they are not currently eligible for the vaccine.
Nearly 70,000 residents have been vaccinated, according to Smith. According to the state’s Vaccine Dashboard, 12.5% of people vaccinated in the state have received at least one vaccination so far. Both vaccines are required to be given twice at intervals of several weeks for maximum effect, and the vaccine can only be given to people 16 years and older.
Health experts have identified multiple variants of the virus during the pandemic process, one of which, the so-called B-117 or “British variant,” may now be in Vermont. The Ministry of Health announced Thursday that two mutations in the mutant were found in Burlington’s wastewater.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Friday that this is a strong indicator that variants are likely to be present in the community.
“Mutations and mutations are expected over time. The reason for concern about the B-117 variant is that it is highly infectious, increasing not only more cases of COVID-19, but also more hospitalizations and deaths. It’s possible, “says Levine.
He said the variant has been found in 34 states so far.
“But learning this news doesn’t mean we have to change everything we do, we just need to do it better,” he said.
The commissioner again emphasized the importance of wearing masks, physically distanced and avoiding crowds. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask would provide additional protection against the virus.
“I would like to emphasize that this is not something we all have to do. The most important thing is that we need to wear a mask. Limits. But we are worried about the fit of the mask. If this is the case, or if you want more protection from a tight fit, it might be worth a try, especially if the new enemy is a variant of the more contagious virus, “Levine said. ..
