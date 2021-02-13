LA County reports a 35% increase in rare cases of coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome in children





Health officials in Los Angeles County on Friday reported an increase of more than 35% in children with multiple organ inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) over the past two weeks. There were 15 additional cases reported by the county Department of Public Health On Friday, it brings a total of 90 cases, including the death of one child.Death is Report in December A patient suffering from “complex and existing heart disease” at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital. All 90 children with rare coronavirus-related syndromes were hospitalized and 41% of them were treated in the intensive care unit. Of all MIS-C children in Los Angeles County, 30% were under 5 years old, 40% were 5-11 years old, and 30% were 12-20 years old, health officials said. Latin children account for 72% of reported cases. This reflects trends seen nationwide. Latin children make up the most cases of racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. The total number of cases reported nationwide reached 2,060 as of February 8, with 30 deaths. Cases have been reported in 48 states. According to the public health sector, MIS-C is a severe inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19, which affects children under the age of 21. Cases tend to appear in children weeks after being infected with COVID-19, but they can also appear in children who were previously unknown. Children with MIS-C can exhibit fever and a variety of symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rashes, bloody eyes, or extra fatigue. CDC.. Various parts of the body can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. If your child appears to have MIS-C symptoms, contact your primary care or emergency health care provider. Seek emergency medical care for serious or life-threatening conditions. If you don’t have a primary care provider, dial 2-1-1 to help LA County connect to your primary care provider.



