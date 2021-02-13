Findings on the effects of childhood temperament may help in anxiety prevention efforts-ScienceDaily





A new study identified early risk factors that predict increased anxiety in young adults during a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Findings from studies supported by and published by the National Institutes of Health Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent PsychiatryHelps predict who is at greatest risk of developing anxiety during stressful life events in early adulthood and inform preventative and interventional efforts.

The investigators examined data from 291 participants tracked from infancy to early adulthood as part of a larger study of temperament and socio-emotional development. Researchers found that participants who continued to exhibit a temperamental trait called behavioral suppression during childhood were more likely to experience anxiety dysregulation in adolescence (15 years), with participants in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. I discovered that I had predicted an increase in anxiety within a few months when I was a young adult (around 18 years old). “How you deal with stress varies greatly from person to person,” said Dr. Daniel Pine, MD, author of the study and head of development and emotional neuroscience at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). “This study shows that children’s levels of fear predict how much stress they will experience later in life when faced with difficult situations such as pandemics.” Behavioral restraint is a childhood temperament characterized by a high level of cautious, fearful, and evasive reactions to strangers, objects, and situations. Previous studies have established that children with behavioral disturbances are at increased risk of developing anxiety disorders later. However, few studies have investigated the specific mechanisms by which stable patterns of childhood behavioral suppression are associated with anxiety in young adulthood. The authors of this study found that children with stable patterns of behavioral suppression may be at increased risk of anxiety dysregulation in adolescence, meaning that it is difficult to manage anxiety and display inappropriate expressions of anxiety. Possible and assumed that this would put them at greater risk due to growing anxiety later during stressful events such as pandemics. In a larger study, behavioral inhibition was measured at ages 2 and 3 using observations of the child’s response to new toys and their interaction with strangers. When the children were seven years old, social alertness was observed during an unstructured free-play task with strangers. Anxiety dysregulation was assessed at age 15 through a self-reported study. In the current study, participants were evaluated for anxiety twice in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic after being ordered to stay at home, with an average age of 18 years (initially from April 20). Until May 15th and about a month later). In the initial assessment, 20% of participants reported moderate levels of anxiety symptoms that were considered to be within clinical scope. In the second assessment, 18.3% of participants reported clinical-level anxiety. As expected, researchers report that individuals with high levels of behavioral depression in early childhood who continued to show high levels of social alertness in childhood experienced anxiety about dysregulation in adolescence. Finally, he discovered that he predicted increased adolescent anxiety at a critical stage of the pandemic. This developmental pathway showed behavioral inhibition in early childhood, but was not important for children who showed low levels of social alert in the second half of childhood. “This study provides further evidence of the ongoing effects of youth temperament on an individual’s mental health,” said Nathan A, a prominent university professor and director of the Institute for Child Development at the University of Maryland College. Dr. Fox said. Park, and the author of the study. “Toddlers with stable behavioral inhibition are at increased risk of increased anxiety and anxiety, and pandemic situations only increase these effects.” The findings suggest that targeting childhood social alertness and adolescent anxiety dysregulation may be a viable strategy for the prevention of anxiety disorders. The findings also identify people who may be at risk of increased anxiety during stressful life events such as the COVID-19 pandemic by targeting adolescent dysregulation concerns and their anxiety. It suggests that it may be particularly important to prevent the rise of.

material Provided by NIH / National Institute of Mental Health.

