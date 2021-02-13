See inequality around the COVID-19 vaccine in South AfricaExBulletin

South Africa is a case study of inequality over the coronavirus vaccine. This is one of the worst outbreaks in the world, supported by new variants. However, authorities are struggling to buy enough vaccines.

Ali Shapiro, Host:

The open market for coronavirus vaccines is detained as countries like South Africa seek ways to protect their citizens. Nurith Aizenman from NPR explains.

NURITH AIZENMAN, signature line: Salim Abdool Karim is an infectious disease researcher co-chairing the Advisory Board on COVID-19 in South Africa. As soon as the pandemic broke out, Abdul Karim began trading with pharmaceutical companies in wealthy countries like the United States, pre-ordering multiple vaccines under development, vaccines that had not been proven to work. It states. But in the case of South Africa, Abdul Karim …

SALIM ABDOOL KARIM: I couldn’t do that. We couldn’t buy it, and we don’t know if the vaccine will work. I don’t have the money to do that.

Eisenmann: South Africa is not a poor country, but it is just a middle-income country. Therefore, South Africa’s next idea was to look at COVAX, an international effort jointly led by the World Health Organization to distribute vaccines more equitably among countries. The problem is what Abdul Karim says …

ABDOOL KARIM: In principle, it’s a great idea. However, the way it was operated caused some problems.

AIZENMAN: For example, wealthy countries such as South Africa that are rich enough to pay for vaccines obtained through COVAX have been asked to commit to a set price per dose without knowing which vaccine to use. It was.

ABDOOL KARIM: I paid $ 10 and if the actual vaccine cost was only $ 4, I was paying more than I needed.

AIZENMAN: So authorities have decided to buy only 10% of the vaccine supply South Africa needs through COVAX. How to get the rest-Well, South Africa and the rest of the African Union have formed another buying pool just for Africa. In recent weeks, the group has announced contracts to purchase 270 million doses of the three major vaccines. Hitesh Hurkchand is an epidemiologist and pharmaceutical supply chain expert who advises the team informally.

HITESH HURKCHAND: Africa had to step up on its own. The fact that they went out and, as a unified voice, could tell the world that we needed a continent and that we could do this ourselves, is itself a volume. I think it’s telling the story.

Eisenmann: The South African government has also negotiated a direct purchase of the country with commitments from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. However, developed countries have pre-ordered much of their supply and it is expected that it will take several months to actually obtain these vaccines. As such, South Africa, like many countries, has fixed most of its expectations on the earliest available vaccine, AstraZeneca. Last week, a South African television station carried the event live when the plane carrying its first batch landed near Johannesburg.

(Sound bite of archived recording)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: The plane is …

Eisenman: It wasn’t immediate. South Africa has already been hit by a wave of incidents fueled by new, more infectious variants of the virus. Over 47,000 people have already died. With the winter season beginning in April, they are now preparing for the next surge.

(Sound bite of archived recording)

Cyril Ramaphosa: Well, I’m glad that the vaccine is here now and there are 1 million.

Eisenman: Then this week, everything has changed. A small study shows that the AstraZeneca vaccine may have minimal effect in preventing mild to moderate disease from South African variants, and how well the vaccine protects from severe cases. There is no clear evidence of this yet.

HURKCHAND: Oh, that’s what.

Eisenman: Hark Chand says when he hears this news …

HURKCHAND: I was devastated. Do you know, for example, what we are going to do now? And what do you know, what will happen?

Eisenmann: In the short term, South African officials have suspended the deployment of AstraZeneca. However, another study shows that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will prevent severe cases of epidemic variants in South Africa, so authorities will inoculate about 500,000 healthcare workers starting next week. Arranged to get enough Johnson & Johnson vaccine to do so. Also, because the AstraZeneca vaccine is biologically similar to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, many scientists say that even if AstraZeneca fails to prevent mild illness, it will ultimately result in the most deadly cases. I hope it will prove to be effective in stopping it. Nurith Aizenman, NPR News.

(Ratatat song sound bite “BUSTELO”)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website Terms of service And Authority page of www.npr.org For more information.

NPR transcripts are created on the deadline in a hurry. Verb8tm, Inc., NPR Contractor, created using a proprietary transfer process developed by NPR. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio recording.