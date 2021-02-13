Humidity of the face mask can reduce the severity of the disease





The COVID-19 virus is highly contagious and requires specific precautions to protect itself from infection. Besides social distance, frequent hand washing and disinfectant use, face masks should be worn for protection. If you have a virus, Tit keeps others safe from you. Of course, face masks help prevent people wearing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from becoming infected or spreading SARS-CoV-2. But now, researchers have found evidence that face mask wearers may have other potential benefits. Apparently, the humidity created inside the mask may help fight respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Therefore, it is not just a preventive tool. Read again- Accurate and fast: Dogs can sniff out COVID-19-positive cases in just 4 days of training Airway hydration In a new study by researchers at the NIH National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), Face mask It can significantly increase the humidity in the air that the mask wearer inhales. According to researchers, this increase in humidity in the inhaled air may help explain why wearing a mask is associated with a reduced severity of the disease in people infected with this deadly virus. .. They say it is a well-known fact that airway hydration is known to benefit the immune system.The· Biophysics Journal I have published this study. Read again- UK variant of highly contagious COVID-19 discovered for the first time in Sri Lanka How Humidity Affects Disease Severity Researchers have found that face masks increase the humidity of inspiratory air, and the resulting airway hydration may be responsible for the documented findings of lower links. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Severity of illness due to wearing a mask. High levels of humidity are also known to significantly reduce the severity of influenza. Therefore, it may be applicable to the severity of COVID-19 infection through a similar mechanism. Read again- AIIMS Director answers questions about COVID-19 vaccine: know the facts here High levels of humidity may limit the spread of the virus into the lungs by promoting mucus and mucous fimbria clearance (MCC), a defense mechanism that removes harmful particles and pathogens present in the mucus from the lungs. there is.

High levels of humidity can also strengthen the immune system by producing a special protein called interferon that fights the virus. This is a process known as the interferon response.

Low levels of humidity have been shown to impair both MCC and interferon responses.This could be one of the reasons people are likely to get Respiratory tract infection In the cold season. Optimal face mask type In this study, we performed four general tests Mask type: N95 mask, 3-layer disposable surgical mask, 2-layer cotton polyester mask, and thick cotton mask. Researchers breathed into a steel box sealed by volunteers to measure humidity levels. When a person was not wearing a mask, exhaled water vapor filled the box and the humidity inside the box rose rapidly. When a person wore a mask, the accumulation of moisture in the box was greatly reduced. This occurred because most of the water vapor remaining on the mask was condensed and re-inhaled. A high-density foam rubber was used to secure the mask to the volunteer’s face to prevent leakage. Measurements were made at three different temperatures, ranging from about 46 to 98 degrees Fahrenheit. The results showed that all four masks increased the humidity level of the intake air, but to varying degrees. At low temperatures, the humidifying effect of all masks was significantly increased. At all temperatures, a thick cotton mask maximized the level of humidity. (There is input from the institution) Release date: February 13, 2021 11:57 am







