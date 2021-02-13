Four Oregon Vaccinated Virus Positives

Four people in Oregon who were completely vaccinated with the Portland-COVID-19 vaccine tested positive for the coronavirus reported by health officials on Friday.

Oregon is one of the first states in the country to report “breakthrough cases.” That is, people who tested positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“(This) isn’t unexpected with vaccines. It’s amazing at 95% efficacy, but it’s still possible that 5% are still infected,” said Patrick Allen, director of health authorities. Said on Friday.

According to authorities, two “breakthroughs” are in Yamhill County and the other two in Lane County. Four were mild or asymptomatic. Authorities say studies have shown that vaccines may help reduce the severity of the disease.

“This means that we can expect to see more breakthrough cases,” says Dean Sidelinger, state health officer at the health authorities. “Vaccination of as many Oregons as possible remains an important goal in ending the pandemic.”

Saidlinger said he expects more states to report “breakthroughs” as people continue to be vaccinated.

Health experts are monitoring the case, genome sequencing is underway, and results are expected next week.

In addition, health officials announced on Friday that the number of people vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon and the amount of doses shipped to the state have increased. However, snow and ice weather forced multiple vaccination sites to close on Friday and Saturday.

Currently, 10% of Oregon’s population is vaccinated with at least the first COVID-19 vaccine.

“Although still in short supply, vaccines are becoming more widely available. More Oregons have been vaccinated by that date,” said Sidelinger.

Health officials announced on Friday that the weekly allocation of Oregon’s first dose has increased again from 75,000 to 82,000.

“These additional doses help ensure that our timeline is on track, and we may pass through the elderly population faster, but to tell that. It’s still premature, “Allen said.

On average, over 17,000 Oregons are vaccinated daily. However, health officials say the state will eventually need to reach and maintain doses of at least 25,000 doses per day in order to achieve community immunity in Oregon by the fall.

This week, Oregons over the age of 80 were vaccinated. Authorities say that about 26% of the population was administered.

“I know many of you were disappointed that you couldn’t get a promise,” Allen said. “I would like to inform you that I support my promise to be vaccinated.”

People over the age of 75 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

By early April, Oregon has maintained a pace of initial doses to 75% of all eligible populations, including the elderly aged 65 and over, according to Allen.

In addition, Allen said he expects more than 500,000 Oregons (70% of those currently eligible to be vaccinated) to receive the first vaccination by the weekend.

Unless Allen said, the weather “will hurt our ability to vaccinate people in the next few days.”

On Friday, several vaccination sites were forced to close doors and cancel thousands of reservations due to the snow and ice weather that created the danger.

The Oregon Convention Center, Oregon Health & Science University, and Clark County Fairgrounds sites have all announced that they will be closed on Fridays and Saturdays to work on rescheduling their appointments.

However, authorities shared good news on Friday – based on recent data, the state’s COVID-19 cases have declined.

In early January, the average number of new cases in the state was 1,149. Currently, the average number of cases per day has decreased by 50%.

Earlier this week, health officials reported a minimum weekly total number of cases in three months. In addition, the proportion of positive cases in the state decreased to 4.2%. Hospitalization and COVID-19-related deaths are also decreasing.

“These reductions are evidence of the actions all Oregons are taking to delay the spread and sacrifice of COVID-19,” said Sidelinger.

On Friday, health officials reported 517 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, increasing the total number of cases in the state since the start of the pandemic to 149,576. The death toll is 2,094.

Klein is a corps member of the Associated Press / US State Capitol News Initiative Report Report. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on unreported issues.