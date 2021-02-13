Matt Hancock: I was able to learn to live with a coronavirus like the flu





M To Hancock Believe in new treatments vaccine Will change COVID-19 “Like the flu” to a disease that you can live with. The Minister of Health said new drugs should arrive in 2021. Coronavirus Much easier to handle. Talk to The Daily Telegraph He said the vaccine would reduce the number of people hospitalized, the number of deaths, and the transmission of the virus. “I hope Covid-19 will have a treatable illness by the end of the year,” he said. Relation “If Covid-19 becomes flu-like, we live a normal life and relieve it with vaccines and treatments, and we can start all over again.” Hancock’s remarks will raise speculation that the government is not pursuing an exclusion strategy aimed at eliminating Covid-19 in the United Kingdom. is more than 14 million people The UK is currently vaccinated with the first vaccine, and on Friday the R number fell below 1 for the first time since July. Pool via Getty Images / AFP Hancock also said he hopes that all adults in the UK will be vaccinated by September. Monday is the deadline for the government to fulfill its promise to provide vaccines to everyone over the age of 70, caregiver residents, health care workers, and those who are told to shield. Goals can be achieved soon today. About 30 ministers, including Home Secretary Priti Patel and Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi, will appear publicly this weekend to reassure the vaccination-reluctant community. An “uptake plan” has also been published that suggests ways to maximize deployment, including the use of a “vaccine bus”. Former Cabinet Minister Damian Green told the BBC News Night that the so-called “zero-covid” strategy (which aimed to completely eliminate the virus from Britain) was “probably a mirage.” AP “It will be with us, we will have to live with it,” he added. But by immunizing most of the population, especially those at greatest risk, and approving new treatments, Mr. Green said, “Slowly, with confidence that there is no need to blockade again. Gradually, it can be opened carefully. “ Conservative Rep. David Davis told BBC Radio 4 today: “There is a mortality rate from Covid, but it is at a normal level and must be dealt with. “Obviously we try to prevent it, but we accept it, I think we have to.” However, Dr. Sarah Pitt, a virologist at the University of Brighton, disagreed with Hancock’s suggestion that he could live with the coronavirus as well as the flu. She told the BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s not a type of flu. It’s not the same type of virus. It doesn’t cause the same type of illness, it’s very, very annoying. “The mutations and variations we see are more infectious, do not reduce infectivity, are a little more dangerous, and do not reduce risk.” Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said he agreed with the Minister of Health’s comments on the UK, which may live with the coronavirus as well as the flu in the future. COVID Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi / Getty Images Professor Altman told Times Radio: I agree with the “By the end of the year” part. I think the jury has an opinion on what the future holds. “ Regarding the news that the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals is declining, he said: Absolutely crushed. “It’s not easy to tell the difference between blockade and vaccination volume, but it’s certainly both. “I’m cautiously optimistic about winning in the end.” Next week, the GP will begin offering jabs to millions of young and middle-aged adults in health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Deployment of the priority list to the next group (groups aged 65-69) is already underway in areas where the first goal was achieved. Most people between the ages of 65 and 69 need to take their first dose in the next two weeks, those between the ages of 60 and 64 are next to the list, and all people over the age of 50 are first by the end of April. I promised a jab. The latest figures show that more than 9 out of 10 people over the age of 70 took their first dose. Over the last 10 days, Covid deaths have nearly halved between the ages of 85 and older, doubling the proportion seen in the unvaccinated young group. Among people over the age of 85, Covid’s deaths decreased by 41 percent between January 28 and February 7, while among people under the age of 65, they decreased by 22 percent.

