Identifying risk factors for anxiety in young adults during Covid

🔊 Listen to this article

February 13, New York (SocialNews.XYZ) Researchers have identified early risk factors that predicted increased anxiety in young adults during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Findings published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry predict people at greatest risk of developing anxiety during stressful life events in early adulthood and inform preventive and intervention efforts. Helps to provide.

“Coping with stress varies greatly from person to person,” said Daniel Pine, a researcher in the Development and Affect Neuroscience section of the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

“This study shows that children’s levels of fear predict how much stress they will experience later in life when faced with difficult situations such as pandemics,” Pine adds. I did.

In this study, the team examined data from 291 participants tracked from infancy to early adulthood as part of a larger study of temperament and socio-emotional development.

Researchers found that participants who continued to exhibit a temperamental trait called behavioral suppression during childhood were more likely to experience anxiety dysregulation in adolescence (15 years), with participants in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a young adulthood (around 18 years old) who discovered that he predicted an increase in anxiety within a few months.

Behavioral restraint is a childhood temperament characterized by a high level of cautious, fearful, and evasive reactions to unfamiliar people, objects, and situations.

Previous studies have established that children with behavioral disturbances are at increased risk of developing anxiety disorders later.

Source: IANS

about Gopi Gopi Adusumilli is a programmer. He is the editor of Social News.XYZ and the president of AGK Fire Inc. He enjoys designing websites, developing mobile applications, and publishing news articles about current events from a variety of certified news sources. When it comes to writing, he likes to write about current world politics and Indian cinema. His future plans include developing SocialNews.XYZ into a news website without prejudice or judgment. He can reach at [email protected]

like this: favorite Now loading…

Relation