WYOMing COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more available, WDH says | Coronavirus

According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), while the number of vaccinations for Wyoming residents has increased significantly, the available doses and locations for qualified individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are across the state. It continues to increase slowly and steadily.

Through ongoing efforts, combined with the number of states and special federal governments, more than 75,000 Wyoming residents have received the initial dose so far. According to a press release, this “helps prevent the death and illness of COVID-19 by providing free, safe and effective vaccinations.”

“Currently, the overall dose of vaccines available remains low compared to high demand, but the increase in shipments of licensed vaccines received from the federal government is modest and even more partners and providers. Is participating, “said Angie Van. Hoten, Chief of Community Health at WDH.

Approximately 100 providers across the state have managed COVID-19 shots to date, and more than 75 providers have been approved for participation as vaccine supply increases. Most work closely with county health centers to support community efforts.

From the beginning, the federal government has provided individual supplies to veterans’ facilities, tribal residents, and Pentagon officials. Currently, the federal government is adding programs that include providing higher doses to the general public through pharmacies in several Wyoming communities.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will begin this week in small quantities at the Wal-Mart stores in Casper (2nd East), Cheyenne, Cody, Evanston, Gillette, Laramie, Rollins, Riverton, Rock Springs and Sheridan. Wal-Mart-owned other stores and other pharmacy chain locations will be added over time as the federal pharmacy program grows with supply.

For more information on vaccine bookings at these stores, please visit: walmart.com.. At this time, Wyoming’s priority guidelines limit appointments to people over the age of 65 (and qualified healthcare providers and first responders).

This program is a federal pharmacy initiative separate from the Walgreens / CVS program for long-term care facilities.

Van Houten said there are differences in distribution plans, processes, and status between counties in Wyoming.

Pre-registration is possible for people over the age of 65 in most counties. For more information on each county and the appropriate online pre-registration options, please visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/county-covid-19-vaccine-information/..

If you do not have access to the website for county-specific information, you can call the WDH toll-free vaccine telephone line (800-438-5795) for assistance.

All Wyoming counties are working on Phase 1b priority groups and will not vaccinate Phase 1c groups later this year. Due to the limited number of doses available, a step-by-step approach is needed to ensure that vaccines reach the individuals most at risk and most susceptible to the virus as soon as possible.

Dr. Alexia Harristo, a state health officer and WDH state epidemiologist, will continue to wear masks, stay socially distant, and stay home when ill, unless vaccination efforts continue, unless medical assistance is sought. He said it was still important to be there.

“We’re not there yet, but we’re on our way back to normal and we’re approaching every day,” she said.

Here are some important notes about the COVID-19 vaccine:

— Currently approved vaccines require two doses for maximum protection.

— The vaccine is free.

— You don’t need insurance to get the vaccine.

— You may be required to show Medicare or your health insurance card so that the specialist who gave you the shot can get a refund.

— For most people, it is best to vaccinate in the county where they live.

For more information on vaccination efforts in Wyoming, please visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/..

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, including safety information from the CDC, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html..

For more information on COVID-19 in Wyoming, please visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/..