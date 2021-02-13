CDC warns of outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes from Hispanic-style soft cheese: US News: Latin Post





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns consumers about the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes associated with “Hispanic-style fresh and soft cheeses” such as Keso Blanco, Keso Fresco, and Keso Panella. CDC Food safety warning About the multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections associated with these Hispanic-style soft cheeses on Friday. Health Organization Listeria monocytogenes Seven people are already in hospitals in four states: Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia, and New York. Six of the seven patients between the ages of 45 and 75 are Hispanic. The· CDC said These illnesses were reported from October 20, 2020 to January 22, 2021, and only this year six people became ill. No deaths have been reported. According to officials, some people have recovered without medical care and have not been tested for Listeria monocytogenes, so the actual number of illnesses that occur may be higher than reported. The CDC has not yet identified a brand of Hispanic-style soft cheese, so it warned people, especially those at high risk, not to eat them until more information was available. Related article: Listeria threat: FDA announces recall of cut watermelons, apples and other fruits Authorities have already investigated and tested samples of Hispanic-style soft cheeses collected from stores that reportedly purchased by sick people, officials said. The CDC advised people at high risk of severe listeriosis, such as those who are pregnant or over the age of 65, to avoid these cheese products. Symptoms of Listeria infection according to Kion546 News Listeria is reportedly a bacterium that can cause a serious infection called listeriosis, and people usually get sick after eating contaminated food. According to the CDC, pregnant people with Listeria infections usually experience fever, malaise, and muscle aches. However, in severe cases, it can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm birth, or a life-threatening infection in the newborn. Authorities further pointed out that non-pregnant people may experience headaches, stiff shoulders, fever, muscle aches, confusion, imbalance, and cramps. The CDC said anyone who experienced severe listeriosis symptoms after eating these “Hispanic-style fresh, soft cheeses” should contact their healthcare provider immediately. The CDC also recommends sticking to cheeses that have the label “Made with pasteurized milk.” Pasteurization kills Listeria monocytogenes, but states that infection is still possible if the facility is not in a hygienic condition. Also read: The CDC publishes the clearest guidelines for safely resuming school in a pandemic

