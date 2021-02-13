Most Endangered, First Column: Public Health Experts Say Racial Canadians Should Be Prioritized For Vaccines

Two public health experts in Toronto show that the government has the highest risk of transmitting the virus to COVID-19, so the government will prevent African Canadians and other colored races. He says that vaccination should be prioritized.

Akwatu Khenti and Ananya Tina Banerjee from CBC Radio House Failure to vaccinate these communities not only increases the risk of infection with COVID-19, but also increases the likelihood that the virus will spread more widely.

“The reason blacks have higher positive or higher hospitalization rates is actually due to social inequality, systematic racism and neighborhood vulnerabilities,” said the University of Toronto’s Dallalana School of Public Health. Kenty, who teaches at, said. City Black Scientist Task Force on Vaccine Fairness.

“If you use some kind of vulnerability indicator, you will come to the same conclusion. The most vulnerable should be lined up first. Currently, the most vulnerable are racialized healthcare professionals, racialized communities.”

Banerjee has established a South Asian Health Research Hub and, like Khenti, is a teacher at the Daralana School of Public Health. She found that the data shows that not only are racialized communities most hit by the virus, but many people in those communities work in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries and use public transport. He said it indicates going to work.

“And given this information … we need to prioritize that the most hit areas must be vaccinated first, otherwise community infections will only escalate.” She said. House.

Advisory board to consider the next priority group

CBC News expressed these concerns to Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, on Friday.

Tam said the purpose of prioritizing specific groups and locations, such as setting up meetings, is to reduce serious illness. However, she added that various states use their own evidence to inform deployment plans.

She said the National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI), established last year, is considering the next priority population for vaccines as deliveries begin to increase in the coming weeks.

“For example, if you’re in Toronto or Ontario, you already have data on where the high-risk populations are and are considered part of the vaccine prioritization development.”

The Ontario Ministry of Health told CBC News that the state is collecting demographic information such as age and gender from people who are already voluntarily vaccinated. Also, how additional data can be used “to support efficient, equitable and effective vaccine deployment for communities at risk and disproportionately affected by COVID-19”. We are also investigating.

The statement further acknowledged that the ministry was disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in black and racial communities and worked with local health authorities to establish guidelines for providing shots. It states that it is doing.

“The ministry is working with health system partners to ensure that the guidance and information provided is clearly understood by all partners regarding the prioritization of the COVID-19 vaccine population.“”

Racialized populations endangered elsewhere

Federal government already Prioritize indigenous communities For vaccination. However, this country is not the only country working on ways to protect the most vulnerable sectors of the population from COVID-19 in the face of vaccine dose shortages.

In the United States, blacks and Hispanic Americans are at the mercy of coronavirus-related infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. There and Canadian experts warn that lack of race-based data on vaccination risks leaving the same community behind.

Kenti, some of the efforts currently needed, work with community partners and other local agencies to overcome some people’s resistance to vaccination in racialized communities. I said that.

“The problem isn’t just information, it’s a matter of trust, so we need to work through a trusted partner, and to date, many institutions haven’t made an effort to gain that trust.” He said. “Systematic racism has been ignored. Especially when it comes to anti-black racism, a problem facing my task force, it has not been given a deserving priority.”

Reaching the community is important

This type of community effort is said to have reduced coronavirus infections in South Asian communities. Lower Mainland, British Columbia ..

Like most other states, this state does not systematically track race-based COVID-19 data.But Banersey said House It can be duplicated anywhere.

“That is, think about it. You need to deliver the vaccine to people and meet where you are … you have to think about it. You can’t just rely on these large medical systems, malls and Chain pharmacies will implement these vaccination programs. “

“So we think we need to be at these trusted access points as we call it. Just last weekend in the UK, in fact at the pop-up clinic set up by the East London Mosque. There were hundreds of people who were vaccinated, to encourage Muslims to be vaccinated and to raise widespread concerns about vaccination. This is a great community-led model, especially if you want to target it. It can be deployed in temples, churches, Gourdwara and mosques in Ontario. Their racialized community. “

However, both Kenty and Banerjee warned that the time was short. New, more contagious variants of the virus are beginning to spread, and there is an increasing need to act now to prioritize black Canadians and others who are already at high risk of being infected with COVID-19.