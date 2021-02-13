Up to 20% of coronavirus patients report Long Covid

According to health experts, 10-20% of cases of coronavirus have resulted in long-term Covid symptoms.

Danny Altmann, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, said the number of 1 in 20 with long covids reported by King’s College London in October was “a little low.”

On Times Radio, he said: “If you look at the papers on the number of people who are still reporting serious symptoms after a few months, many will have a range of 10-20%.”

Professor Altman is calling for a long Covid clinic in the UK.

Long Covid sees people who report debilitating symptoms such as extreme fatigue, confusion, and headaches 6-12 months after catching the first Covid infection.

“The UK was pretty quick to recognize it (long Covid). The problem is to recognize it, and doing something is not always the same,” he told Times Radio.

Professor Altman said he made a long Covid Clinic claim at this week’s World Health Organization conference, adding: “I wanted to say here that I wanted some very good and solid research and mechanisms, because it doesn’t make sense. If the doctor isn’t sitting in the clinic, it’s on the clinic. Just put a banner on.

Professor Altman warned that the long Covid would put an additional burden on the NHS.

He was asked on Times Radio if Covid wouldn’t be a problem for a long time as fewer people would get seriously ill with the coronavirus, and he said, “probably not.”

He states: “The current rule of thumb when considering Covid’s long case is that it has no absolute correlation with the extent of the initial attack.

“So there are many people out there who know little about having it and have never taken a PCR or antibody test that still suffers a lot from long Covid.

“I’m really worried. The kind of burden I’ve proposed is comparable to the NHS burden of arthritis, which is one of the biggest causes of NHS time and spending.

“It’s real to worry and think for the future, for the patient and the medical plan.”

Professor Altman said he agreed with the Minister of Health’s comments on the UK, which may live with the coronavirus in the future as well as the flu.

Matt Hancock said he hopes Covid-19 will have a treatable illness by the end of the year.

Professor Altman told Times Radio: I agree with the “By the end of the year” part. I think the jury is divided on what the future holds. “

Regarding the news that the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals is declining, he said: Absolutely crushed.

“It’s not easy to tell the difference between blockade and vaccination volume, but it’s certainly both.

“I’m cautiously optimistic about winning in the end.”