Despite global vaccine deployments, European news and top stories, the virus is expected to continue in the long run

Stockholm (AFP)-The head of the EU’s disease control agency warned on Friday (February 12): New coronavirus Even if global infections slowed by almost half last month and vaccine deployments accelerated in parts of the world, they could continue indefinitely.

In an interview with AFP, ECDC chief Andrea Ammon urged European countries to stay vigilant against viruses that “look very well adapted to humans,” as in the case of seasonal flu. In addition, specialists may need to gradually adjust the vaccine. ..

“So we should be prepared to stay with us,” said Dr. Ammon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, based in Stockholm.

After the latest tough waves of the pandemic It started in China over a year ago. Hope flickers as the AFP database shows that the rate of new Covid-19 infections has decreased by 44.5% worldwide in the past month.

More than 107 million people are infected worldwide And nearly 2.4 million people died in Covid-19.

However, disease experts have warned that vaccines cannot end a pandemic unless all countries receive it in a prompt and fair manner.

In an open letter published in The Lancet Medical Journal, the authors said that vaccine stockpiles in wealthy countries “may take years before the coronavirus is controlled at the global level.” Stated.

The warning was issued when US vaccine maker Moderna stated that it was seeking approval with regulators around the world. Fill each vial with 50% or more coronavirus vaccine As a way to quickly increase the current supply level.

In the UK, a significant reduction in infectious diseases and accelerated vaccinations have led some people within the Conservative Party to demand a lift-at-home order in early March.

Many countries resumed blockades in early January to curb. The more contagious Covid-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom.

Nonetheless, the British government warned and the watchword echoed elsewhere, including Italy, Portugal and Australia.

In Australia, more than 6 million people in Melbourne and the surrounding area Urgent 5-day coronavirus blockade.



In response to the moment of the blockade after the recent victory at the Australian Open, tennis star Serena Williams said, “It’s rough. It’s going to be a rough day for everyone.”

Play will continue under the restrictions, but fans will no longer be allowed and players will have to limit themselves to biosecure “bubbles”.

The sacrifices to sports, entertainment and the economy continued to be significant.

Tokyo Olympics It will open in July after multiple delays.

However, game organizers are already fighting public concerns about hosting a huge international event this summer.

Record downturn in UK economy

European Commission Chair Ursula von der Leyen joins 27 EUs to accelerate ratification of key parts of the block’s € 750 billion (S $ 1.2 trillion) plan to recover from the effects of the pandemic I requested the country.

The UK has left the EU after strongly criticizing its first response to a pandemic, recording the highest number of virus deaths in Europe, but reported that last year’s economy shrank by 9.9%, a record high.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged the impact as a “serious shock” and warned that “we should expect it to worsen before the economy improves.”

On the other hand, Hungary The first EU countries to start using the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.



The country became the first block member to approve Sputnik V last month, breaking the EU’s rank by ordering one million people to receive two million doses in three months, enough to vaccinate. ..

Russia registered Sputnik V in August. This was months earlier than its Western competitors and before large-scale clinical trials began, and some experts were vigilant.

However, according to recent results published in The Lancet, the vaccine is 91.6% effective against Covid-19.

Some EU leaders appear to be keen on the idea of ​​deploying Sputnik V, as they are suffering from a shortage of three approved vaccines.

Plans to vaccinate all Americans

To date, the European Pharmaceutical Agency has approved a block vaccine developed in collaboration with Oxford University by Pfizer-BioNTech, a US and German company, Moderna, a US company, and AstraZeneca, a UK and Swedish company.

The EMA said on Friday that it had launched a “rolling review” of the vaccine from German manufacturer CureVac. This is the first step towards the possibility of authorization.

In the United States, the world’s most devastated country with more than 480,000 deaths, health officials urge schools to resume safely and as soon as possible on Friday, with detailed plans to limit the Covid-19 epidemic. Was presented.

This strategy emphasizes universal masking, hand washing, disinfection, and contact tracing.

While recommending vaccinations to teachers and staff, it cannot be said that they are needed. This is a split issue between teachers’ unions.

The push is coming as the United States is in the midst of an aggressive mass vaccination campaign with the goal of inoculating almost all Americans by the end of July.

This week, Brazil’s smashed population vaccination stumbled. Due to the lack of dose, authorities have delayed or stopped vaccination in several important areas.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the deployment of Canada’s Covid-19 vaccine would return to orbit in March by enhancing dose delivery to compensate for recent delays.