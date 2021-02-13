Help us protect you: Vaccination

I ask my patient: are you going to be vaccinated?

“Yes, but I don’t know what’s in it.”

“If you can survive the show, Longstreet Bullboss Roll, you don’t have to worry about vaccines.”

“My cousin got an injection in the UK. She said she didn’t believe those stories. She has diabetes and is ok for now. All her friends took it too. It was. “

“Agman. I can’t make a vaccine in a year, I don’t know. They just want to control us.”

Fact: 2020 was hard.

According to current numbers, more than 40,000 South Africans have died in Covid-19. The real numbers were much higher. The death toll in South Africa last year exceeded an average of 100,000, and in January alone exceeded 30,000. Nurses, moms, tatus, woopas, friends. Many people in South Africa have died of Covid.

2021 does not have to be the same.

Vaccination country

South Africa is a vaccinated country. All mothers know that they will take their baby to the clinic in 6 weeks to get an injection. This is the first entry in a book that fills vaccine records by the time the baby turns six.

Do you know people with polio? No.

The last case in South Africa was in 1989, thanks to the polio vaccine.

Fact: Vaccines save lives.

When you open your inbox, you’ll see another email titled “In Memory of the Fallen Hero.” Christine, Abdul, Ntombodidi, Susan, Sindisiwe. A weekly electronic tombstone commemorating a Western Cape medical worker who died in Covid-19. I can’t wait to get the vaccine. I don’t want to die in Covid. I don’t want to lose my colleague to Covid anymore.

Fact: The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented 85% of severe Covid cases with a single injection in clinical trials in more than 6,000 and 40,000 people in South Africa alone. None of the vaccinated people died. nobody. There were no serious side effects from the vaccine.

People often suffer from arm pain and low-grade fever, which is their body that makes antibodies to protect against covid. It is no different from other vaccines. There is no live coronavirus in the J & J vaccine. It can’t give you Covid. It cannot change DNA or affect fertility. Using a new variant only prevents you from dying in Covid.

2021-Year of vaccine. Imagine 2022 when no one dies in Covid.

A year ago, I attended a Covid-19 briefing session with a colleague. People were scared.

The story of a Chinese field hospital and a corpse bag filled the news.

The first Covid case arrived in South Africa in March. A blockade to prevent a new virus that killed thousands.

Set level 5 to 1 and back up again. No mask, oxygen, lack of hospital beds, beach, no alcohol. A catastrophic second wave where everyone knew someone who died. Today’s email: Francis, Zamir, Pauline, Jeffrey, Buiseka, Johann. Healthcare workers are still dead in Covid. A new normal that is no longer foreign, but terribly familiar.

This week, nurses, doctors, regular workers, and clerks from my hospital attended the Covid vaccine briefing, and some were as hesitant as they were a year ago. No one likes new things.

“Why did they make the vaccine so quickly?”

Like a flu vaccine update

J & J has updated the old Ebola vaccine with the Covid peplomer gene. It’s like updating your flu vaccine every year. They didn’t start from scratch. $ 1 billion was spent in Phase 1, 2, and 3 clinical trials in the United States, Latin America, and South Africa. Over 40,000 people have been tested. After thorough scrutiny, the vaccine was safe. done.

“Why do they vaccinate health care workers first? The government wants to experiment with us.”

Over 150 million people worldwide have already been vaccinated with at least one Covid vaccine. Deployment is accelerating around the world. This is not an experiment.

South Africa is behind the party. We need to start protecting our people like any other world. Healthcare professionals have the privilege of being the first. We must be healthy to care for the sick. Key workers, the elderly, and those with comorbidities follow immediately.

“Why do they want my medical assistance and ID number?”

The government does not intend to charge you. They are not going to chase you. The vaccine is free. Medical assistance will be repaid to the government for vaccinated members. The ID number helps keep track of who has been vaccinated. It’s the same way you track people who vote. So you won’t miss someone who wants an injection or count twice.

“I have chronic illnesses and allergies. Not sure if it is safe for me?”

The vaccine does not contain preservatives, gluten, nuts, soy sauce, eggs, gelatin, or animal ingredients. Vaccines are safe for people with allergies. Vaccines are safe for people with chronic illnesses. In fact, if you have a chronic illness, you are at a very high risk of getting sick with Covid. You are exactly the person we want to protect.

“I already had Covid, why get the vaccine?” Reinfection occurs. I don’t want you to get Covid again.

“Do I need to be vaccinated?” Number.

“I’ve been fine so far. Why do I need to get a new vaccine?”

The benefits of vaccines are immeasurable, and the risks of Covid are real.

More than 100,000 South Africans are likely to have died from Covid in the past year.

This is because the vaccine prevents Covid’s death 100%.

I don’t want you to live in fear or die out of breath.

If everyone is vaccinated, they will eventually be able to survive the normal flu. Get your snuff back!

We immunize not only to save lives but also to live. To work; to sing; to hug; to teach; to learn; to breathe; to smell; to visit relatives in the hospital. Dance at a crowded wedding. Hang out with friends. Mourning together again, without restrictions. Live without blockade.

Don’t you want Dlamini-Zuma to control beer and cigarettes? vaccination!

If we vaccinate 40 million people, we will celebrate together. Rest assured that you can take off your mask on the beach on Boxing Day.

I can’t wait to get the vaccine. Please join us. Vaccine and help protect you.

