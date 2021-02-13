5 Things You Should Know About the New CDC Coronavirus Guidelines

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a series of new guidance, along with advice on topics such as wearing masks and quarantine after COVID-19 exposure.

The guidelines address threats from newer, more contagious strains of the virus, but also show what life looks like after vaccination in the United States.

Here are five things you need to know about agency advice:



Tighter masks provide better protection

The CDC on Wednesday published a study on how to ensure that masks provide the best possible protection against coronavirus infections. Evidence has shown that wearing a tightly worn surgical mask, or a cloth mask over a surgical mask, can significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The study found that both infected and uninfected individuals could reduce virus infection by up to 96.5% when wearing a tightly worn surgical mask or a combination of cloth and surgical mask. ..

According to the CDC, the best way to get a tight fit with a single surgical mask is to tie the ear loops and push them closer to the face.

The CDC also recommended wearing a mask fitter or brace that fits over a cloth mask or disposable mask to keep air out of the edges.



Two masks may be better than one

Biden administration officials want people to wear masks, but the CDC does not specifically state that people need to wear double masks whenever they are outside the house.

The combination of cloth and surgery provides the best protection, but better than no face covering of any kind.

“What the CDC is saying is at least wearing a mask. OK? This is what they are saying. Be sure to wear a mask.” Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciThe majority of the US workforce continues to work remotely within the coronavirus: polls Hill’s Morning Report-Present by TikTok-Democrats rest their claims.Trump verdict this weekend Overnight Health Care: Biden says the United States has enough doses to vaccinate all Americans by July | Fauci says widespread distribution of vaccines available in April I think it may be possible.The long-awaited CDC guidelines for reopening schools tomorrow More, A top US infectious disease expert, said in a recent interview on NBC’s “Today.”

“Then I want to fit it better, so it’s one way to put on a cloth mask if needed … that’s it,” Fauci added.

CDC Director during a phone call with a reporter discussing the investigation Rochelle WarrenskyRochelle WarrenskyOvernight Healthcare: The CDC calls for precautionary measures to reopen school.Cuomo faces increasing scrutiny of COVID-19 nursing home deaths | Biden authorities move to begin withdrawing Medicaid’s work requirements The CDC calls for precautions to be taken to reopen school Governor of Montana lifts state maskman date More He emphasized that the authorities’ guidance on masks has not changed.

“These new scientific data released today want to clarify that they do not change specific recommendations on who should wear masks and when to wear them, but wearing the right masks is possible. Protect you and others who provide new information about why it’s so important, “Walensky said.

However, the CDC also warned that double masking does not always provide the best protection. For example, doubling the disposable mask does not improve the fit. Also, no type of mask can be combined with the KN95 respirator.



New virus strains increase the need for safe practices

Mask recommendations come when new, more contagious strains of coronavirus are found in many states across the country.

However, focusing on the right masks highlights the position of health professionals and government officials. People don’t have to change their behavior just because there is a new variant of the virus.

Mutations that lead to variants occur only if the virus can spread and replicate. Stopping the spread can stop the risk of new mutations.

People are advised to keep wearing masks, keep physical distances, and avoid large numbers of people, especially indoors, until immunity develops. This is basically the same advice that experts have given since last spring.

“The way to stop this is to stop the virus,” said John Brooks, chief medical officer at the CDC, in an interview with SiriusXM’s “Doctor Radio Reports.”



Authorities warn against deregulation

States and cities across the country are pushing to lift coronavirus restrictions, including removing mask obligations, permitting indoor meals, and raising limits on indoor capacity.

However, the best health officials have mildly suggested that it is not time to ease mitigation efforts, despite the reduction in cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

“These variants are a threat,” Brooks said. “This isn’t unexpected … but we’re still in a place where we can’t be alert. I’m trying to withdraw these like some American communities have masking obligations. I really don’t think it’s the best time. If you don’t mind. “

The first variant found in the UK is at least 40% more infectious than current strains and is projected to become the predominant variant in the United States as early as next month. The first subspecies identified in South Africa are also widespread.

If cases of these variants begin to surge, it can overwhelm hospitals and seriously impact current mitigation efforts.

Valensky also urged the state not to lift the restrictions yet.

“We haven’t controlled this pandemic yet. We still have the threat of this new variant. I simply discourage any of these activities. If you really want to get it, here All mitigation measures must continue to be implemented at. Control of this pandemic, “she told reporters at a briefing on Monday.



The vaccine is working

One of the positive updates made by the CDC this week is that if a vaccinated person becomes infected with COVID-19, they do not need to be quarantined.

According to the updated guidance, most people who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks do not need to be quarantined after being exposed to a suspected or confirmed person with COVID-19 in the absence of symptoms.

The message is: If you are vaccinated, you will find that you are protected from symptomatological infections.

More importantly, this guidance shows for the first time that the CDC recognizes that vaccines may prevent the spread of people’s illnesses.

Although asymptomatic individuals are still at risk of spreading the coronavirus, the CDC states that “symptomatic and presymptomatic infections” play a greater role in infection than pure asymptomatic infections. Said.

That information is also useful to employers and employees as people begin to return to work in the field. The benefits of not forcibly blocking people for two weeks due to potential exposure can outweigh the risk of infection.

However, the CDC notes that it is unclear how long the protection will last. This means that anyone who took the last shot more than three months ago should be quarantined, even if exposed.