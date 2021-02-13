Young and healthy asylum seekers vaccinated before older British







Approximately 320 migrants were vaccinated, although many were not part of the priority group (Photo: w8media / PA) Hundreds of recently arrived asylum seekers were vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine, even though they did not belong to any of the top four priority groups. About 320 migrants staying at hotels near Heathrow Airport received the jab this week. The Daily Mail reported. It is believed that local practitioners have decided to vaccinate all residents rather than focusing solely on high-risk individuals. The government and the NHS are investigating obvious violations of deployment rules and have pledged to prevent a recurrence. Yesterday, the NHS England said it has begun inviting people over the age of 65 to Covid Jab after contacting the majority of people in the top priority group. However, in some parts of the country there are still the highest risk groups of people who have not been vaccinated. Nonetheless, everyone staying at Crowne Plaza was given a jab, no matter how healthy and healthy they were. It is believed that only 80 of the 320 vaccinated people were over 70 years old or had an underlying health condition that would qualify for a jab under current rules. Abdul, a 20-year-old from Sudan, told email that he had been vaccinated with all the other residents. He said no one knew he had refused it.

The luxurious 4-star Crowne Plaza Hotel in Heathrow has been taken over by the government to accommodate recently arrived asylum seekers (Photo: w8media). Another Sudanese asylum seeker, 27, said: ‘Vaccinations have been given to us regardless of our age. I didn’t have to pay. We were told to line up for them at the hotel. No one wants to catch the coronavirus. “ Immigrants are being held in hotels while they are waiting for an asylum claim decision. It is understood that the local GP has decided to vaccinate everyone without the knowledge of the NHS or the Interior Ministry. A government spokesman told the email: ‘We strictly followed the advice of scientific experts on independent JCVI. [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] And our top priority is to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in society and those who care for them. This saves most lives.

Everyone at the hotel was vaccinated for a clear violation of the current rules regarding the deployment of jabs (Photo: w8media). “It’s totally unacceptable for anyone to ignore this guidance and set their own rules. We know that the NHS in London is taking action to prevent it from happening again. “ Sir David Sloman, Regional Director of the NHS in London, added: To the GP who made this decision independently to ensure that it never happened again. Metro.co.uk is seeking comment from several migrant and refugee charities. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at [email protected].. For other stories like this, News page.. Get the latest news, pleasing stories, analytics and more you need to know

