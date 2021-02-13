Herpes labialis: Findings reveal how stress, illness, and even sunburn cause relapses







Researcher University of Virginia School of Medicine He shed light on what causes the herpes simplex virus to burn and explained that stress, illness, and even sunburn can cause unwanted outbreaks. Discovery can lead to new ways Researchers report to prevent the recurrence of cold sores and herpes-related eye diseases. “Relapses of herpes simplex have long been associated with stress, fever, and sunburn,” said Dr. Anna R. Cliff, a researcher in UVA microbiology, immunology, and cancer biology. “This study reveals how all these triggers can lead to herpes simplex-related disorders.” About the recurrence of herpes simplex When infected with the herpes simplex virus (HSV), more than half of Americans are infected, but the virus does not actually go away. Instead, it lurks inside the neuron and waits for the right moment to be attacked again. This is a process known as reactivation. Herpes labialis, also known as febrile herpes, is one of the most common symptoms of HSV reactivation. Recurrent reactivation of the eye causes herpes keratitis, which can lead to blindness if left untreated. HSV infection is also associated with the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Recurrence of HSV is usually associated with stress, illness, or sunburn, but doctors do not know exactly what causes the virus to reactivate. Cliffe and her collaborators have discovered that when a neuron that carries the virus is exposed to a stimulus that induces “neuron hyperexcitability,” the virus seizes the opportunity to detect and reactivate this particular change. did. Researchers worked on a model developed by Cliffe Labs using HSV-infected mouse neurons and confirmed that the virus hijacks important immune responses in the body. In response to long-term inflammation and stress, the immune system releases a specific cytokine, interleukin 1 beta. This cytokine is also present in the epithelial cells of the skin and eyes and is released when these cells are damaged by UV light. Later, UVA researchers discovered that interleukin 1 beta increases the excitability of affected neurons and sets the stage at which HSV burns. “It’s really noteworthy that the virus hijacked this pathway, which is part of our body’s immune response,” Cliff said. “This highlights how some viruses have evolved to take advantage of what should be part of the machine that fights infection.” Scientists say more research is needed to fully understand the potential factors that affect herpes simplex disease. It may also vary depending on the virus strain and the type of infected neuron. And it is still unclear whether the virus alters the response of neurons to cytokines such as interleukin-1 beta. But new insights help doctors better understand what’s happening in neurons and the immune system, which researchers hope can lead to ways to prevent unwanted developments. I will. “To develop new therapies, we need to better understand why HSV reactivates in response to stimuli,” Cliffe said. “Ultimately, we want to target the latent virus itself so that it does not respond to stimuli such as interleukin 1 beta.” Scientists have unveiled the DNA packaging mechanism of the herpes-causing virus HSV-1 Herpesviruses cause cold sores. Does it also cause Alzheimer’s disease? How to treat herpes Genital herpes is a serious health problem worldwide: WHO

