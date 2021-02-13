Where did the flu go?Influenza activity is not so low in memory, and COVID has many implications for it.

Massachusetts and the country have experienced the quietest flu season in years in a pandemic that literally reconstructed most of the world’s daily lives, and flu hospitalization is a fact at some of the state’s largest hospitals. Reported as top zero.

“The (UMassMedical Center) did not see a very rare flu at this time of the year,” said Dr. Robert Finberg, an infectious disease expert at the UMass Medical School.

As of the end of January, approximately 0.05% of state-wide hospitalizations were associated with influenza and approximately 0.77% of medical visits were associated with seasonal respiratory infections. According to data compiled by the Massachusetts Public Health Service, this influenza pandemic last year ranged from 5-6% to over 3% in 2018.

Data show that nationwide, only 0.1% of respiratory specimens tested positive for influenza in the clinical laboratory during the last week of January. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 155 people were hospitalized for influenza between October 1st and January 30th.

Dr. David Hooper, head of the infection control unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, said he doesn’t think the state’s largest hospital was treated for the flu this season. He has an aggressive immunization campaign in the state, Autumn and winter months will bring “eccentricity” of COVID And in the case of influenza.

“I’ve been working on this for years, and I’ve never seen it so low,” Hooper said.

Department of Public Health All children over 6 years old required Schools up to college and those raising children are vaccinated against the flu to ease the burden on hospitals heading into the winter. Since then, authorities have exempted the mission The flu season looked milder than usual.

But experts said he didn’t expect it to be this quiet. The severity of influenza infection increases and decreases each year in relation to the viral mutation rate (influenza tends to mutate at a much higher rate than COVID) and the degree of immunity, especially after years of activity. However, “flu-like” illnesses “in Massachusetts and across the country are well below baseline. This indicates that something else may be beyond seasonal fluctuations.

Looking at all the COVID trends, it’s a bit of good news that the flu seems to be at its lowest point in a few years, and new health and safety protocols (masking, social) to prevent other infectious diseases. Distance) is evidence of the effectiveness of the disease, experts say.

“That’s the only explanation,” said Dr. Christopher Gil, an infectious disease physician and faculty member at Boston University’s Faculty of Global Health. “What we do to prevent the transmission of COVID from person to person protects us from diseases that spread through the respiratory pathways.”

Influenza infections remained consistently high during the 2019-2020 season, with two different strains spreading throughout the United States. Even when the COVID pandemic began to take root, influenza activity remained unusually high.

If the extensive COVID testing infrastructure for proper diagnosis of sick patients is not in place, Gill said that some of the cases of influenza-like illness reported during the 2019-2020 season are actually He states that it may have been the result of a coronavirus infection rather than the flu.

There are other theories that can help explain the near-elimination of influenza this season. Influenza viruses mutate so often that they essentially create a new virus (a process called antigenic drift), which results in varying immunity in the population and is linked to genetic alterations.

“If there is a big year when the flu virus has changed significantly, people will accumulate antibodies and the subsequent infections will be less,” Finberg said.

However, if the opposite happens and the virus remains relatively fixed, immunity from a previous outbreak helps prevent the recurrence of the same or similar strain of influenza.

“Many people attribute this year’s lack of flu to masking and social distance, but I don’t think it explains everything,” Finberg said.

There seems to be consensus that COVID simply does not disappear when a sufficient number of people are vaccinated, but experts consider masking the effects on other respiratory organs, social distance, and other government restrictions. It states that there is an important lesson above. Mediated illness such as influenza.

But they warn, the flu season is still going on, and if people aren’t vigilant, incidents can increase.

“Obviously there is a last word in nature,” Hooper said.

