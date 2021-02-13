Health
Where did the flu go?Influenza activity is not so low in memory, and COVID has many implications for it.
Massachusetts and the country have experienced the quietest flu season in years in a pandemic that literally reconstructed most of the world’s daily lives, and flu hospitalization is a fact at some of the state’s largest hospitals. Reported as top zero.
“The (UMassMedical Center) did not see a very rare flu at this time of the year,” said Dr. Robert Finberg, an infectious disease expert at the UMass Medical School.
As of the end of January, approximately 0.05% of state-wide hospitalizations were associated with influenza and approximately 0.77% of medical visits were associated with seasonal respiratory infections. According to data compiled by the Massachusetts Public Health Service, this influenza pandemic last year ranged from 5-6% to over 3% in 2018.
Data show that nationwide, only 0.1% of respiratory specimens tested positive for influenza in the clinical laboratory during the last week of January. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 155 people were hospitalized for influenza between October 1st and January 30th.
Dr. David Hooper, head of the infection control unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, said he doesn’t think the state’s largest hospital was treated for the flu this season. He has an aggressive immunization campaign in the state, Autumn and winter months will bring “eccentricity” of COVID And in the case of influenza.
“I’ve been working on this for years, and I’ve never seen it so low,” Hooper said.
Department of Public Health All children over 6 years old required Schools up to college and those raising children are vaccinated against the flu to ease the burden on hospitals heading into the winter. Since then, authorities have exempted the mission The flu season looked milder than usual.
But experts said he didn’t expect it to be this quiet. The severity of influenza infection increases and decreases each year in relation to the viral mutation rate (influenza tends to mutate at a much higher rate than COVID) and the degree of immunity, especially after years of activity. However, “flu-like” illnesses “in Massachusetts and across the country are well below baseline. This indicates that something else may be beyond seasonal fluctuations.
Looking at all the COVID trends, it’s a bit of good news that the flu seems to be at its lowest point in a few years, and new health and safety protocols (masking, social) to prevent other infectious diseases. Distance) is evidence of the effectiveness of the disease, experts say.
“That’s the only explanation,” said Dr. Christopher Gil, an infectious disease physician and faculty member at Boston University’s Faculty of Global Health. “What we do to prevent the transmission of COVID from person to person protects us from diseases that spread through the respiratory pathways.”
Influenza infections remained consistently high during the 2019-2020 season, with two different strains spreading throughout the United States. Even when the COVID pandemic began to take root, influenza activity remained unusually high.
If the extensive COVID testing infrastructure for proper diagnosis of sick patients is not in place, Gill said that some of the cases of influenza-like illness reported during the 2019-2020 season are actually He states that it may have been the result of a coronavirus infection rather than the flu.
There are other theories that can help explain the near-elimination of influenza this season. Influenza viruses mutate so often that they essentially create a new virus (a process called antigenic drift), which results in varying immunity in the population and is linked to genetic alterations.
“If there is a big year when the flu virus has changed significantly, people will accumulate antibodies and the subsequent infections will be less,” Finberg said.
However, if the opposite happens and the virus remains relatively fixed, immunity from a previous outbreak helps prevent the recurrence of the same or similar strain of influenza.
“Many people attribute this year’s lack of flu to masking and social distance, but I don’t think it explains everything,” Finberg said.
There seems to be consensus that COVID simply does not disappear when a sufficient number of people are vaccinated, but experts consider masking the effects on other respiratory organs, social distance, and other government restrictions. It states that there is an important lesson above. Mediated illness such as influenza.
But they warn, the flu season is still going on, and if people aren’t vigilant, incidents can increase.
“Obviously there is a last word in nature,” Hooper said.
Relevant content:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]