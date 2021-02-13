Lake County News, California-A state that allows people under the age of 65 with severe illness or disability to get the COVID-19 vaccine early.

California has adjusted the priority of COVID-19 vaccination to enable faster vaccine delivery to people under the age of 65 who are at high risk of being susceptible to the coronavirus or have a disability. I am.

Last month, the state added people over the age of 65 to their priorities, and the governor announced that age would be a major factor in determining future eligibility.

It raised concerns for Californians with disabilities and chronic health that did not meet the age requirements they could continue to wait for the vaccine.

California Secretary of Health and Welfare Dr. Mark Garry said on Friday that the state will give healthcare providers additional flexibility to vaccinate young individuals with underlying health conditions or high-risk disabilities. Said there is.

Beginning March 15, healthcare providers use clinical judgment to appear to be at greatest risk of morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 as a direct result of pregnancy, cancer, and chronicity in people aged 16-64 years. You will be able to get vaccinated against. Kidney disease (stage 4 or higher), oxygen-dependent chronic lung disease, oxygen dependence, Down’s syndrome, immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation, heart disease such as sickle erythema, heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathy (hypertension) Excludes)), severe obesity and type 2 diabetes with hemoglobin A1c levels above 7.5%.

Also, vaccinations under this new rule are for developmental disabilities or other severe high risks that can lead to severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection. An individual with a disability. Obtaining COVID-19 limits an individual’s ability to receive ongoing care and services essential to well-being and survival. Providing adequate and timely COVID care will be particularly difficult as a result of disability, according to state provider breaking news published in Lake County News.

According to Garry, it is estimated that about 4 to 6 million Californians belong to these groups.

This is in addition to the 13 million currently eligible for Tier 1 including Phase 1A, Healthcare and Nursing Care Residents, Phase 1B, Food and Agriculture, Education and Childcare, and Emergency Services workers. is. , And Californians over the age of 65.

State officials are focusing on saving lives, promoting equity and reaching the other side of the pandemic, Garry said.

As part of that process, the state recognizes that certain individuals have additional risk factors based on a variety of disabilities and conditions. “This is that recognition,” Ghaly said of the change to add a new group to the vaccination layer.

The date of March 15 will allow stakeholders, providers, and other groups to ensure that individuals in these new priority groups are serviced and capable of receiving vaccines, said Ghaly. Explained.

“I believe this planning period is appropriate,” says Ghaly.

At the same time, Ghaly said the state is still addressing the vaccine shortage.

The state now has a three-week vaccination outlook from a federal partner, but Ghaly has enough vaccine to vaccinate 13 million and up to 6 million currently eligible. I can’t say how quickly it will arrive. It will be added in March.

“Supply is the most difficult part,” he said.

Government officials told reporters Friday that the process of distributing the vaccine was based on a qualified population. In the early stages, these amounts were specifically based on the number of health care workers in each county.

In a state conversation with the federal government, Ghaly said there were signs that vaccine availability from manufacturers could increase significantly by late spring or early summer.

At the same time, Ghaly said that “fairness is at the forefront” when distributing vaccines.

“Achieving equality is simply doing a lot for people affected by disproportionateness, regardless of age, race, or sexual orientation,” he added.

States deploying third-party managers to oversee vaccination networks

Also on Friday, government officials discussed with reporters about the introduction of third-party managers who will be part of building a state-wide vaccine administration network. This is the plan first announced by Governor Gavin Newsom last month.

Newsam’s office said third-party managers would allocate vaccines directly to providers to maximize distribution efficiency.

Third-party administrators have confirmed that the state’s network of vaccine providers includes adequate access to disproportionately affected communities, with this access in the evening / extension hours, transportation and translation services. Complement with physical access capabilities at home services, mobile vaccine services, and vaccination events. , Said the administration.

Officials will discuss vaccination challenges and where the process of notifying third-party managers in building the state’s vaccine provider network works individually with county public health leaders. Said that.

Under third-party control, the county will have greater freedom in deciding who will be vaccinated, according to government officials.

On Tuesday, Lake County Public Health Officer Dr. Gary Pace convened the first meeting.

The COVID-19 Ethics Ad Hoc Committee he gathered.

Lake County News asked at a pace on Friday how its committee and vaccination prioritization proposals would interact with changes being made by the state, including referrals to third-party managers. I did.

“We’re still working on a lot of details,” Pace replied by email.

Email Elizabeth Larson This email address is being protected from spambots. JavaScript must be enabled to display... Follow her on Twitter, @ ERLarson, or Lake County News, @ LakeCoNews.