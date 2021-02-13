How to protect your heart, live longer and enjoy more Valentine’s Day

A healthy heart can live a healthy and long life-and that’s what you can work every day.

What to eat, how much to move, whether to smoke, whether to control cholesterol, blood pressure It’s among the things that can have a big impact on your mind.

But that’s not all. Of course, smoking can hurt your health as well as stress and high blood pressure, but did you know that not raising omega 3 levels can also be a sacrifice for them?

Look at the lifestyle habits that keep you carved for this Valentine’s Day, regardless of your age …

Under 35 years old



(Image: Getty Images)



Heart disease that develops over time, such as coronary heart disease, tends to be rare in people under the age of 35, but a healthy lifestyle can stop it from happening.

Avoid smoking: The chemicals in cigarette smoke can strain the heart, damage arteries and cause heart disease. Even if you are a sociable smoker, stop.

Boost Your Omega 3: Studies have shown that these fatty acids can help with heart health. Aim for at least one piece per week from oily fish, or plant-based sauces such as kale.

Emily Rollason, Senior Dietitian at Holland & Barrett, said: “Fish oil contains the omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which promote normal blood pressure, cholesterol and blood triglyceride levels.”

Lead an active lifestyle: Try to stay in modest activity for at least 150 minutes each week. The good news during the blockade is that walks as active as team sports count in 15 minutes.

Under 50



(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)



Studies show that if you raise cholesterol in your mid-30s, it can have lasting effects. The risk of heart disease also increases after age 45.

Eat more fiber: Aim for 30g daily from fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts and legumes to reduce your risk of heart disease. Fiber-rich foods, such as oats, help lower cholesterol.

Stress management: Chronic stress is associated with heart attacks and strokes, so if you’re struggling, find a way to manage it. Many people find it helpful to do yoga or try mindfulness exercises.

Check your blood pressure: Exercise helps control blood pressure levels, but many are unaware of high blood pressure. If you are over 40, take the test every 5 years.

Emily said: “If your cholesterol is slightly elevated, it’s a good idea to talk to your doctor about taking plant sterols. These are plant compounds that can reduce the absorption of cholesterol in your gut.”





Under 60 years old

The risk of heart disease increases significantly after age 45. Estrogen helps maintain the flexibility of blood vessels. This may be the reason for the increased risk of postmenopausal women.

Limit sugar: Studies have linked excessive sugar consumption to an increased risk of heart disease. Reduce sweet treats and soft drinks and avoid adding sugar to tea and coffee.

Pay attention to the waist: Studies have shown that waist circumference may be a better indicator of heart attack risk than BMI. To get fit, eat a healthy diet and move more.

Drink moderately: Heavy drinking is associated with high blood pressure. Over time, this increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Stick to up to 14 units a week and spread over 3 days or more.

Emily said: “With age, arteries can become stiff and blood pressure can rise. However, studies show that garlic supplements may help lower it.”

60 years and over



(Image: Getty Images)



At this age, related conditions such as heart disease and stroke become more common. But you can limit your risk.

Continue a healthy diet: Eat lots of fruits and vegetables and keep achieving those fiber and omega-3 goals. Keep cakes and biscuits as snacks from time to time to limit your salt intake.

Use it or lose it: Regular exercise plays an important role in heart health at all ages. Just keep moving – walking, swimming and gardening are all important.

Stay social: Studies link loneliness to an increased risk of heart health, so go for a walk with your loved one or, if necessary, go beyond the zoom and book coffee with your friends.

Emily said: “Coenzyme Q10 can promote normal blood pressure and lower triglyceride levels. Our natural levels decline with age and can be depleted by taking certain medications.”

February is National Heart Month.The British Heart Foundation has more advice on how to take care of you at bhf.org.uk