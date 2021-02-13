Health
Blue Zone longevity habits to try during a pandemic routine
Says there is no silver bullet to live longer Dan Betner, A National Geographic Fellow and Journalist who studies the habits of people living in the “Blue Zone,” the longest-lived place in the world. The location is: Okinawa, Japan. Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Icaria, Greece and Loma Linda, California.
But making small changes to your daily life, from how you spend your lunch time to staying in touch with your friends, can make a big difference in the long run, Butettner says. CNBC Make It..
Especially during the Covid pandemic, the lives of most people have changed dramatically, so here are the top three habits from the Blue Zone that Büttner says is important to start now.
I have 3 friends I can trust
Famous Study from Harvard People with close relationships have shown to live longer than those who are isolated.
“If you are socially separated, [or] If you don’t have three friends to rely on on a bad day, your life expectancy will be reduced by about eight years compared to someone you’re connected to, “says Buttner.
Even video calls can have a positive effect during a pandemic. “It’s important if the conversation contains emotional content,” he says.
“Before Covid, we often took lunch breaks and ate with colleagues,” he says. During a pandemic, it’s impossible for many, so he suggests a daytime video call with someone you care about. “Make it a part of your daily routine,” he says.
Take a walk that imitates commuting
Many studies support it Exercise to avoid the risk of illness and deathHowever, you don’t need an exercise bike or home gym to enjoy the benefits.
“People in the blue zone walk every day and reach 100 without all the other gadgets and exercise,” says Buttner.
For those who have to commute to work and walk to the bus or train station Low risk of developing cardiovascular problems.. If you’re working remotely and you’re more likely to sit down than usual, take a walk around the blocks that mimic your morning and evening commute, Butettner says. “Keep sneakers and walking shoes by the front door” to remind you to always use them, “he says.
Taking a walk during a pandemic is an easy way to safely exercise outdoors and interact with someone outside the house.Doctor Anthony Fauci He said he was doing a 3.5 mile power walk a day to relieve stress after work.
Studies show Walking enhances your creativityImproves your memory and helps you sleep.
Take a 20 minute afternoon nap
shorten Afternoon nap It is common in many of the blue zone areas, says Buttner.
“People who report Take a nap for at least 20 minutes, Five days a week, the incidence of heart disease is about one-third that of people who only exercise all day, “he says.
After a nap, you usually feel sharper and have lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, says Buttner. Over time, he adds, regular nappers also become less inflamed. (((Chronic inflammation It is associated with several illnesses. )
The key to avoiding drowsiness is to take a nap for only 20 minutes. National Sleep Foundation.. If you work from home, squeeze the power nap during your nap. It may improve performance. the study A short power nap suggests that you can improve your work performance by up to 34% and your arousal by 54%.
