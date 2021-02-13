Health
Researchers suggest that moisture from masks may reduce the severity of Covid-19
Did you know that the humidity generated in the mask can help fight respiratory illnesses such as Covid-19? According to a team of researchers, this is yet another benefit of wearing a mask on a regular basis.
The results of this study were published in the “Biophysical Journal”. The study, led by researchers at the National Institutes of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) at NIH, found that face masks significantly increase the humidity in the air that mask wearers breathe.
Researchers have found that airway hydration benefits the immune system, so this high level of humidity in the inhaled air causes illness in people whose masks are infected with SARS-CoV-2. It has been suggested that it may help explain why it is associated with reduced severity of the disease.
“Face masks have been found to significantly increase the humidity of inspiratory air, and the resulting airway hydration is responsible for the documented findings that link the reduction in severity of Covid-19 disease to wearing masks. We suggest that there is a possibility, “said the lead author of the study. Adriaan Bax, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator.
“High levels of humidity have been shown to reduce influenza severity and may be applicable to Covid-19 severity through a similar mechanism,” added Dr. Bucks.
High levels of humidity may limit the spread of the virus into the lungs by promoting mucus and mucous fimbria clearance (MCC), a defense mechanism that removes mucus and potentially harmful particles in the mucus from the lungs. there is.
High levels of humidity can also strengthen the immune system by producing a special protein called interferon that fights the virus. This is a process known as the interferon response. Low levels of humidity have been shown to impair both MCC and interferon responses. This may be one of the reasons why people are more susceptible to respiratory infections in cold climates.
In this study, we tested four common types of masks. N95 mask, 3-layer disposable surgical mask, 2-layer cotton polyester mask, and thick cotton mask. Researchers breathed into a steel box sealed by volunteers to measure humidity levels. When a person was not wearing a mask, exhaled water vapor filled the box and the humidity inside the box rose rapidly.
When a person wears a mask, most of the water vapor remains in the mask, condenses and is re-inhaled, greatly reducing the accumulation of humidity in the box. A high-density foam rubber was used to secure the mask to the volunteer’s face to prevent leakage. Measurements were made at three different temperatures, ranging from about 46 to 98 degrees Fahrenheit.
The results showed that all four masks increased the humidity level of the intake air, but to varying degrees. At low temperatures, the humidifying effect of all masks was significantly increased. At all temperatures, a thick cotton mask maximized the level of humidity.
“The rise in humidity was probably unnoticed by most mask wearers and felt unaware that this humidity might actually be good for them,” said Dr. Bucks.
Researchers have not seen which masks are most effective against inhalation or infection of the virus and leave guidance on mask selection to the CDC. An early study by Bucks and his colleagues showed that cloth masks help block thousands of saliva droplets that people emit through simple speech droplets. The current study does not examine respiratory droplets, but provides more evidence as to why masks are essential in the fight against Covid-19.
“Even as more people are vaccinated nationwide, we need to be careful to play our part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19,” said Griffin, director of NIDDK. Dr. P. Rogers said.
“This study shows the importance of wearing a mask as a simple and effective way to protect people around us and protect ourselves from respiratory infections, especially during the winter months when we are more susceptible to these viruses. “I support,” Rogers added.
