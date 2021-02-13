Alabama has the worst vaccination rate across the country, but COVID cases are declining: Week of Review

The coronavirus pandemic has reached a critical moment in Alabama, and the state’s vaccine deployment continues. The number of new cases has plummeted, reaching a low not seen here since October. If all parts are in place, the end of the tunnel can be exposed to light.

But things aren’t going exactly right. Ghost of a new virus variant- Already confirmed in Alabama -I have a question about whether People can be vaccinated fast enough to offset the new surge.. Currently, Alabama is lagging behind.

As of Friday, Alabama was the last to die in the country in terms of per capita vaccinations. This includes both the first and second doses.

However, there are several ways to measure vaccine deployment, and Alabama is most often at the bottom of the list. That said, the state is steadily progressing.

As of Friday, Alabama had risen to the seventh lowest percentage of the population receiving at least one dose. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. At the beginning of February Alabama ranked fourth from the last in its category.. However, the state recently gave the first dose ahead of Tennessee, Georgia, and Rhode Island.

The data show that 9.1% of Alabama’s population received at least the first dose of either the Pfizer or Modelna vaccine.

However, Alabama is lagging behind in completing the second dose and vaccination. So far, only 2.5% of the state’s population has received a second dose, the second highest in the country after Idaho.

It will take time for Alabama to catch up with that category. The condition is that the first dose is slow to develop and the second dose cannot be given for several weeks after the first shot.

The number of weekly vaccinations here has recently leveled off, with more than 100,000 vaccinations per week last month.

This week’s data isn’t complete as it doesn’t include Saturday’s data.

The number of Pfizer vaccines offered weekly here has steadily increased since its first rollout in December. The state robbed 58,000 weapons this week with that particular vaccine. This is the highest in a week, even though it contains only 6 days worth of data.

However, the number of weekly remodeler vaccines has dropped from about 70,000 in the week to January 23 to just 43,000 so far this week, each in the last three weeks.

The state has passed 9,000 coronavirus deaths, but cases are declining

A total of 9,000 virus deaths have occurred in the state this week since the pandemic began.The· Alabama Public Health Service The Alabama virus has reportedly killed 9,180 people. Almost half of these deaths were reported in 2021, including another 731 deaths reported this week.

This does not mean that many people have died in 2021 so far, but it took time to fill in the death data, and many of the deaths reported so far this year were in December of last year. It is the old one. However, the state has recently reported an average of more than 100 deaths per day, The average number of deaths reported is only 25 days -Most of them came in 2021.

The virus also killed 1,776 people in January, according to incomplete death date data. This is the highest number in a month. The data, which has not yet killed hundreds, shows that 1,531 died in the next closest month, December.

But there is some good news. In Alabama, the number of new cases dropped dramatically last month, down 69% from January 10.

The 7-day average of new cases decreased to 1,335 cases per day on Friday. This is the lowest number since October.

This Monday, the state reported less than 1,000 new cases a day. This happened for the first time in a day without data delays since early November.

The state reported 9,348 new cases this week. This is the lowest weekly total since the week ending October 16, and for the first time in 14 weeks the state did not exceed the 10,000 case threshold.

Within Alabama, Jefferson County, the state’s most populous county, added the newest viral cases this week. Jefferson added 1,163 new cases, followed by Mobile with 849 new cases, and Huntsville-based Madison with 839.

Tuscaloosa County, home of the University of Alabama, reported 57 new deaths this week. This is the most common in any county. Jefferson was the second of 53 dead.

The table below shows the number of cases and deaths added by each county in Alabama this week and overall.

