Game-changing drugs can help obese patients lose 20% of their weight – BGR

In clinical trials involving the drug semaglutide, obese patients lost an average of £ 33 in just over a year.

The pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has already applied for FDA approval to use the drug, which is currently used to combat type 2 diabetes, as an anti-obesity drug. Obesity rates in the United States have skyrocketed in the last few years. This is mainly because unhealthy eating habits and sedentary lifestyles are more common than ever. Think about this. The obesity rate in the United States in 2021 is nearly 30% higher than in 2008. Moreover, according to recent health data, a whopping 42% of all Americans are now obese. By the way, it was the first time in 2020 that the obesity rate in the United States exceeded 40%.In light of the above, it is not surprising that heart disease remains the leading cause of all deaths in the United States. Exercise and a healthy diet are still the best attack plans in the fight against obesity, but for financial or health reasons, not everyone is in a position to embrace these lifestyle changes. But new drugs may just be the answer people are looking for. Today’s top deal Honeywell Cross Face Masks are now available on Amazon at the lowest prices ever! List price:$ 29.99 price:$ 22.24 you save:$ 7.75 (26%) BGR available from Amazon may charge a fee Buy now BGR available from Amazon may charge a fee The drug in question is called semaglutide and is already used as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. However, recent clinical trials have shown that high-dose medications can help obese people start losing weight. According to a research study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the drug helped people lose an average of 15% of weight after 68 weeks. Putting this in context, a £ 300 person can lose more than £ 45 in just over a year while taking Semaglutide. In addition, more than 33% of study participants reported losing 20% ​​of their body weight while taking the drug. The average weight loss by study participants was about 34 pounds. MedPageToday add: In addition to weight loss, semaglutide contains cardiovascular, including waist circumference, BMI, systolic and diastolic blood pressure, HbA1c, fasting plasma glucose, C-reactive proteins, significant reductions in fasting lipid levels, and physical function scores. Risk factors have also improved. Quality of life. “This is a major step forward in improving the health of obese people,” said Rachel Butterham, a professor at the University College London. “No other drug is approaching producing this level of weight loss-it’s really a game changer. For the first time, people can achieve through drugs what was only possible with weight loss surgery.” Researchers note that the improvements seen in patients with semaglutide are far greater than those offered by current anti-obesity drugs on the market. The drug schedule itself is not very cumbersome, and individuals need to take one pill only once a week. Following the successful clinical trials, the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is currently seeking FDA approval to use the drug as a weight-loss drug. Lifelong Mac user and Apple enthusiast Yoni Heissler has been writing about Apple and the entire tech industry for over six years. His work has been published in Edible Apple, Network World, MacLife, Macworld UK, and more recently TUAW. When not writing or analyzing the latest events with Apple, Yoni enjoys catching improvisations, playing football and growing new TV show addictions in Chicago. The latest examples are The Walking Dead and Broad City.

