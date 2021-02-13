LA County will again prioritize a second dose of COVID vaccine next week

Share this article:

Due to the still limited supply of vaccines, Los Angeles County will book most of the vaccinations available next week and offer a second vaccination to those who are ready to receive a second vaccination. Announced that a large site operated by the company will exclusively control the second vaccination.

“Most of our vaccination site appointments will continue to be for the second vaccination next week,” said Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Public Health Service, on Friday. .. “We offer a second dose only at the Mega-POD (Dispensing Point) site.”

The county-run Mega POD is located at Pomona Fairplex, Magic Mountain, Forums, Downey’s County Education Department, and California State University, Northridge.

He said the first dose would be available elsewhere, primarily in health centers, pharmacies, and “other providers servicing the areas most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The county receives approximately 200,000 doses each week, but the actual doses vary widely from week to week, making it difficult to plan reservations in advance. Due to the very limited supplies this week, the city of Los Angeles ran out of supplies by Thursday afternoon, forcing it to shut down the Dodger Stadium vaccination site and four other locations throughout the weekend.

“We share their frustration,” Simon said. “We are all frustrated. We know that with more doses we can do more. For example, we are currently receiving about 200,000 doses weekly and all After investigating the providers, we are confident that we can administer up to 600,000 doses per week, so the availability of available vaccines is far more capable. “

Both Simon and County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said it would be important to increase supply as more people were targeted for the shot. The state said next month it plans to extend its eligibility to all people over the age of 16 with an underlying illness or disability. It makes you very susceptible to death and serious illness from COVID.

Davis recognized a downward trend that generally improved in everyday cases, but although the numbers improved, they were still high, and the risk of encountering someone with COVID-19 was still very high. It ’s expensive. ”

The county reported an additional 137 COVID deaths on Friday, and Long Beach health officials announced 14 deaths and one in Pasadena, raising the total death toll to 18,804.

An additional 3,497 new cases were identified in the county, 124 in Long Beach and 29 in Pasadena, increasing the cumulative total of the pandemic to 1,161,926.

The county also reported another 15 cases of multiple organ inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, in pediatrics, increasing the overall total, including one death, to 90. Health officials said the number of MIS-C infections has increased locally by 35% in the last two weeks. The syndrome generally affects children after being infected with COVID-19, but it can also affect patients who have not been previously known to be infected.

According to state statistics, as of Friday, there were 3,426 people admitted to the county for COVID, and 1,032 were in intensive care. In early January, more than 8,000 people were hospitalized for the virus.

“So there’s positive news in that things go down,” Davis said. “As the number of these cases decreases, we can consider entering the less restrictive tier and opening up more economies, so we want to continue to reduce it … And there are less restrictive changes. “

He urged people to continue to adhere to protocols such as masking and physical distance. He acknowledged the formalized changes this week, allowing him to resume worship in the indoor church with limited capacity and limited activity during worship. However, despite the changes, he said, “It is safer for the place of worship to hold only outdoor and remote services. These are those at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19 and those who live with them. It’s the safest option for you. “

Davis also plans to hold an indoor religious council in early March by the Grace Community Church in Sunvalley, which has repeatedly opposed county and court orders by hosting large-scale indoor services, usually attending more than 3,000 people. Expressed disappointment. He said the county was “exploring that option” to challenge the event. Such meetings are prohibited due to health restrictions, but it is unclear whether the conflict will be exempt as a religious meeting.

However, on Friday night, the Church announced that it had chosen to postpone the meeting in light of “ongoing proceedings and recent threats” from the counties and states regarding the planned event.

Regarding the vaccine, Simon said the latest figures indicate that there were 1,345,949 doses in the county, of which 1,047,074 were the first doses. A total of 13.5% of the county’s population over the age of 16 has been vaccinated at least once, and 3.8% of that population has been fully vaccinated.

