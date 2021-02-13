Oxford University launches COVID-19 vaccine trial in children ages 6 to 17





In an important step to end Coronavirus Pandemic, children up to 6 years old will be tested in COVID-19 vaccine..Oxford University has launched a new study to assess its safety AstraZeneca vaccine For children for the first time. New statementAccording to the university, this study evaluates the immune response of children aged 6 to 17 years. hard Due to the school closure due to a pandemic. Approximately 300 volunteers have been registered and will receive their first vaccination this month. In a single-blind randomized trial, up to 240 participants will be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, and the control group will be vaccinated with the meningitis vaccine, which is safe for children and has a similar response. “Most children are relatively unaffected by the coronavirus and are less likely to get sick from infection, but some children will benefit from vaccination, which makes children and young people safe and immune to vaccines. It’s important to establish, “says Andrew Polard. Principal investigator of the exam. “These new trials will extend our understanding of SARS-CoV2 management to younger age groups.”

CDC Roadmap for Resuming School 03:11 With many vaccines including Oxford / AstraZeneca Pfizer And modern Widely used prescriptions worldwide have shown a powerful effect in preventing symptomatological infections. New data from Oxford earlier this month provide first evidence that the vaccine not only prevents people from becoming infected with COVID-19, but may also help significantly reduce its spread in the community. Did. UK approved Emergency use Of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine in late December. Vaccine approval was widely celebrated because it is cheaper to manufacture, easier to transport and store than other approved vaccines. Researchers hope that spreading the vaccine to children will help mitigate some of the negative effects of pandemics on young people around the world. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious negative impact on children’s and adolescents’ education, social development and emotional well-being, beyond the symptoms of illness and rare serious illnesses,” said Linson of the Oxford Vaccine Group. Stated. “Therefore, it is important to collect data on the safety and immune response of coronavirus vaccines in these age groups, and it may be beneficial to include them in vaccination programs in the near future. “ Clinical trials Also in progress From vaccine developers in the US Pfizer And modern Test the safety and efficacy of your child’s dose. Dr. Anthony Fauci said last month that he hopes American children will be able to get vaccinated “by the end of spring and early summer.”

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos