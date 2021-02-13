New “non-resuscitating” instructions imposed on Covid-19 patients with learning disabilities | Coronavirus

Despite widespread condemnation of the pandemic last year and an urgent investigation by the Care Watchdog, people with learning disabilities did not reinstate orders during the second wave of the pandemic.

Mencap said he received a report in January from people with learning disabilities that he would not be resuscitated if he became ill. COVID-19..

The Care Quality Commission said it was inappropriate in December Do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) notification It may have caused an avoidable death last year.

DNA CPR is usually made for people who are too weak to benefit from CPR, but Mencap said it seems to have been issued for people just because they have learning disabilities. I did. CQC will publish a medical report within a few weeks.

This disclosure is made because people with movement disabilities are increasingly pressured ministers to reconsider their decision not to prioritize vaccination for people with learning disabilities. There is increasing evidence that even people with mild disabilities are more likely to die from being infected with the coronavirus.

Some people with learning disabilities like Down syndrome It belongs to one of four groups set up by the Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), which the government has promised to provide vaccines by tomorrow, many in less-needed categories and still waiting. I will.

NHS numbers announced last week Five weeks after the start of the third blockade, Covid-19 has shown that it accounted for 65% of deaths in people with learning disabilities. According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, the two statistics came from different measurements, but the proportion of the general population was 39%.

According to the report, young people with learning disabilities between the ages of 18 and 34 are 30 times more likely to die of Covid than others of the same age. Public Health Services..

Edel Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Mencap, said: Care support.

“In a group of people attacked by a pandemic, many were frightened and wondered why they were left behind, even before Covid died on average more than 20 years younger than the average person. It is unacceptable to do.

“JCVI and the government must now act to save the lives of the most vulnerable people in society by urgently prioritizing all people with vaccine learning disabilities.”

is more than 14 million people I have been vaccinated for the first time so far Observer Last week, he said many people with learning disabilities were vaccinated. However, some people are still waiting. A woman with West Midlands suffering from a rare form of Down syndrome Observer She hadn’t been given a date yet.

“It’s really frustrating. It was a fight and shouldn’t have been a fight,” she said. According to Mencap, her condition means she belongs to Category 4 (people who are clinically very vulnerable), but her GP records details of her condition. I didn’t.

“I had to call them many times,” she said. She admitted last week that she needed to be vaccinated, but she was still waiting. “For people in a situation like me, they wouldn’t have badged them as much as I did.”

According to Dr. Keri-Michèle Lodge, a learning disability psychiatry consultant in Leeds, the lack of badgering is part of the reason why people with learning disabilities are more likely to die of Covid-19 than others.

“Doctors often don’t understand that people with learning disabilities may not be able to communicate their symptoms,” she said. “Careers sometimes don’t listen. You may find something wrong, but it’s often canceled as part of their behavior.

“People with learning disabilities already get live deals from medical services. Less than two in five people with learning disabilities live until they are 65 years old.”

analysis According to the National Bureau of Statistics last week, 6 out of 10 deaths from Covid were due to people with disabilities.

“The biggest factor associated with increased mortality in their analysis was living in a long-term care facility or residential environment,” said the lodge. “They prioritized caregiver people for vaccination, but it was only for older adults. They completely forgot people with learning disabilities in a truly similar environment. I don’t know if the government was blind or simply neglected. “

Professor Martin Green OBE, Chief Executive Officer of Care England, said: “As the largest independent provider of adult social care, Care England is concerned that the government has not prioritized the Covid vaccine for individuals with learning disabilities.

“We have removed the arbitrary distinction from the government to prioritize people with severe or severe learning disabilities and those with mild or moderate learning disabilities, and all people with learning disabilities in priority group 4. We urge you to prioritize. People with learning disabilities should not be overlooked at any time. “