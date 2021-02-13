Drinking coffee can reduce the risk of heart failure: studies









Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Good news for everyone Coffee Lovers there! Clinical research promoted by three well-known teams of researchers Coffee You can reduce the risk of heart failure.

However, the findings published to the American Heart Association show that decaffeinated drunk Coffee It does not have the same benefits and may be associated with an increased risk of heart failure.There is not yet clear enough evidence to recommend increasing Coffee Consumption to reduce the risk of heart disease with the same strength and certainty as quitting smoking, losing weight, and exercising.

Coronary artery disease, heart failure, and stroke are among the leading causes of death from heart disease in the United States. “Smoking, age, and high blood pressure are one of the most well-known risk factors for heart disease, but they are unidentified risk factors for heart disease. Senior author of the study, assistant professor of heart disease, Colorado According to Dr. David P. Kao, Medical Director of the Colorado Personalized Medicine Center at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, State.

“Risks and benefits of drinking Coffee Due to the popularity and frequency of consumption around the world, it has become a topic of ongoing scientific interest, “said Linda Van, professor and chief of nutrition at Northwestern University School of Medicine, Fineberg School of Medicine. Dr. Horn said. A member of the Nutrition Commission in Chicago and the American Heart Association.

To analyze the results of caffeinated DUI CoffeeResearchers have categorized consumption into 0 cups per day, 1 cup per day, 2 cups per day, and 3 cups per day. In all three studies Coffee Consumption was self-reported and there was no standard unit of measure.

Those who reported drinking one or more cups of caffeine in all three studies Coffee There was a associated reduced risk of long-term heart failure.

A study by Framingham Heart and Cardiovascular Health reduced the risk of heart failure by 5-12% per serving per day over the decades. CoffeeCompared to none Coffee consumption.

In the risk of atherosclerosis in a community study, the risk of heart failure did not change between 0 and 1 cup per day CoffeeHowever, it was about 30% lower for those who drank at least two glasses a day.

Caffeine-free drinking Coffee It appeared to have the opposite effect on the risk of heart failure-a Framingham heart study significantly increased the risk of heart failure.However, cardiovascular health studies did not increase or decrease the risk of heart failure associated with decaffeinated drunkenness. Coffee.. They found it when researchers looked into this further caffeine Consumption from any source appears to be associated with a reduced risk of heart failure, caffeine Was at least part of the apparent benefit of drinking more Coffee..

“Relationship between caffeine The reduction in risk of heart failure was amazing.With coffee caffeine People often consider it “bad” for the heart because it is associated with palpitations and high blood pressure. caffeine Consumption and reduced risk of heart failure bring that assumption to mind. “

“But there is still not enough clear evidence to recommend increasing it. Coffee Consumption to reduce the risk of heart disease with the same strength and certainty as quitting smoking, losing weight, and exercising. “

According to federal dietary guidelines, 3-5 cups of 8 ounces Coffee It can be part of a healthy diet per day, but it only refers to plain black Coffee..American Heart Association warns of its popularity CoffeeBase drinks such as latte and macchiato are often high in calories, sugar and fat.

Moreover, despite its benefits, research shows that: caffeine Also, excessive intake can be dangerous.In addition, children should avoid caffeine.. The American Academy of Pediatrics is generally for children caffeine..

“We can’t prove a causal relationship, but it’s interesting that these three studies suggest drunkenness. Coffee Associated with reduced risk of heart failure Coffee Ingesting plain, without the addition of high-fat dairy products such as sugar and cream, can be part of a healthy eating pattern, “said RDN, the former president of the American Heart Association’s lifestyle. Dr. Penny M. Chris-Etherton said. He is a prominent professor of nutrition at the Leadership Committee of the Cardiac Metabolism and Health Council, Professor of Nutrition Science at Evan Pew University, Penn State University, and the Faculty of Health and Human Development at University Park.

“Conclusion: Enjoy Coffee Meets the recommendations for fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat / non-fat dairy products, low in sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars, moderately as part of an overall healthy eating pattern for the heart. It is also important to note the following: caffeine It is a stimulant and can cause problems if consumed too much-it causes jitter and sleep disorders. “

Research limitations that may have influenced the results of the analysis included differences in methods. Coffee Drunk is recorded, Coffee It will be consumed.For example, drip percolate, french press, espresso Coffee Type; origin Coffee Beans; filtered or unfiltered Coffee Details are not specified.

Also, there may have been variations in the unit measurements for one cup. Coffee (That is, how many ounces per cup).These factors can have different consequences caffeine level.In addition, researchers warn that the original study details decaffeinated or decaffeinated only. CoffeeTherefore, these findings may not apply to energy drinks, caffeinated teas, sodas, and other foods. caffeine Contains chocolate. (ANI)

