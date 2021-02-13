Kaiser Permanente hosting mass vaccination events throughout Colorado





Southern Colorado — Kaiser Permanente will vaccinate more than 19,000 Colorado citizens this weekend at a mass vaccination event for Colorado educators, childcare workers, and seniors over the age of 70. Reservation-based events will take place on Saturday, February 13th and Sunday, February 14th, at 16 clinics along the front range. The good news is that patients don’t have to wait in the cold because they are all indoors. “This was perfect for us because we designed all these people to come to our clinic,” said Amy, an infectious disease doctor and DO of Kaiser Permanente. Dr. Dacro said. “Logistics is much easier because we have all the supplies we need.” Mass vaccine events for Colorado educators and nursery teachers have been made possible through partnerships with various school districts. These mass vaccination efforts will take place over the course of several weeks to give these individuals the first and second doses. Over the course of three weeks, Kaiser Permanente will vaccinate more than 50,000 kindergarten-to-high school educators and child care workers under an approved child care program. Kaiser Permanente will also open two new outbreak sites this weekend for Colorado over 70 years old. The goal is to vaccinate more than 6,000 Coloradans over the age of 70 on Saturdays and Sundays. Relation: News 5 Survey: Is El Paso County planning to open a COVID-19 vaccine site for the masses? Below is a complete list of Kaiser Permanente mass vaccination sites for Colorado educators and educators over the age of 70. Aurora Center Point Clinic

Briargate Clinic

East Denver Clinic

Hidden Lake Clinic * (70+ only)

Highlands Lunch Clinic

Kaiser Permanente Regional Office * (70+ only)

Lakewood Clinic

Lone Tree Clinic

Longmont Clinic

Loveland Clinic

Parker Clinic

Pueblo North Clinic

Rock Creek Clinic

Skyline clinic

Westminster Clinic

Wheatridge Clinic Over 400 staff and volunteers will be vaccinated this weekend to support nonclinical roles everywhere. The venues for these mass vaccine events are open Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm. Those who are eligible for the first COVID-19 vaccine at these mass vaccine events will receive an invitation to book by email, text, or letter. To date, Kaiser has given Coronadan more than 40,000 doses and is capable of giving more than 50,000 COVID-19 doses weekly. The organization will continue to follow all state guidelines for deploying vaccines to other phases.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos