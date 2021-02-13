COVID-19: Why are people in some ethnic minority groups in the UK less likely to take coronavirus jabs?

Successful deployment of the COVID vaccine is seen as the key to lifting the restrictions imposed on controlling the spread of the virus.

Almost 14.6 million first Coronavirus Jab-But there are concerns about low uptake among some ethnic minority groups.

False conspiracy theories surrounding vaccines have been reported to have spread to parts of these communities, but is there any other reason behind this worrisome trend? Sky News explains.

How big is this?

The man responsible for deploying the UK’s coronavirus vaccine admits that the government is “extremely concerned” about the low prevalence of some ethnic minority communities.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News Overall acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine is “very high,” and data from the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) show that 85% of adults are very likely to receive jabs. I am.

However, Zahavi said the remaining 15% were “significantly distorted” by ethnic minority groups, especially the African Caribbean, the black community, and of course other Asian and BAME communities.

He warned: “If a particular community is not vaccinated, the virus will seek them out and pass through that community like a wildfire. That’s not what not all of us want.”

according to Royal College of General Practical MedicineWhites in the United Kingdom are more than twice as likely to be vaccinated as people with a black background and three times as likely as people with a mixed ethnic background.

Low vaccination intake is of particular concern in some ethnic minority groups, as they have the highest risk of dying from COVID-19.

ONS was mostly black last year 4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites..

Meanwhile, people in groups in Bangladesh and Pakistan are “alert” at risk of dying from the coronavirus through both pandemic waves, compared to whites, according to a study released this week by experts from institutions such as ONS and Oxford University. I found out that I was doing it.

Why are some ethnic minority groups taking less vaccine?

Government scientific advisers say there is “limited” evidence of barriers to COVID-19 vaccine intake among ethnic minority groups.

A Document One of the issues created by the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergency Situations (SAGE) in January was “declining confidence and confidence in the efficacy and safety of vaccines” related to “structural and institutional racism and discrimination.” Said that.

Minority groups have “historically underestimated health studies, including vaccine trials, which can affect confidence in certain vaccines that are perceived to be appropriate and safe.” Said SAGE.

“Trust is especially important for healthcare organizations and the black community, who have low confidence in their findings due to the historical issues of unethical healthcare research,” he added.

The regional director of the British Public Health Service (PHE) in London argues that ethnic minorities who are reluctant to vaccinate are not “choosing difficult”.

“We must not forget that distrust is often behind the historical difficulties people face in services that we also need to overcome,” said Professor Kevin Fenton.

According to Professor Fenton, language literacy, the views of parents and guardians, and how young people affect the attitudes of older relatives in multigenerational households are all factors that must be considered when it comes to vaccine repellent. ..

What role does the fake conspiracy theory play?

SAGE warns that distrust of the COVID-19 vaccine is associated with “spreading false information” and the rate at which jab use is approved.

Dr. Perpetua Emeagi, a lecturer in human biology and biological sciences at Liverpool Hope University, told Sky News that he had heard some mythical fears about vaccines among the British African community.

They included that people were “used as laboratory animals” and that vaccines “altered their DNA.”

Another fear expressed was that the vaccine “inserts a microchip that activates as a computer,” Dr. Emeagi added.

“Some people see it as humans are being used as guinea pigs,” she told Sky News.

Dr. Emeagi said he held a webinar to dispel myths and gain a better understanding of vaccines.

She is currently calling on the government to improve the amount of information available on vaccine development and efficacy to reassure stakeholders.

Imran Ahmed of the Center for Countering Digital Hate told Sky News that the fear of being targeted by some people in the Islamic community “for some reason, the vaccine contains non-halal ingredients.” Told.

“They are willing to use false information, misrepresentations, and complete lies,” he added.

Professor Jonathan Vantam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer in the United Kingdom, also dismissed the false conspiracy theory that vaccines increase infertility and described it as a “troublesome and harmful horror story.”

The Royal College of Nursing states that health and community leaders are “too late” to respond to anti-bacs messages prevailing on social media.

Its CEO, Dame Donna Kinnair, said there was “true distrust” about the COVID-19 vaccination program in some communities, especially those with backgrounds in Africa, the Caribbean and Asia.

“Social media probably affects more people than we are aware of. When I talk to the community, it’s the community’s hesitation to vaccinate and affect older people. Often youth, “she said.

What is being done to promote more vaccine intake?

Government and NHS are new Vaccine intake plan It is designed to reach vulnerable and underserved groups and dispel the myths surrounding the COVID-19 jab.

Within that new initiative, several public health videos have been translated into 13 different languages ​​to target specific audiences.

Celebrity When MP cross-party group We also collaborate on social media videos to drive capture.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel said social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube have a social responsibility to remove broader false alarms about vaccine hesitarian content and coronavirus pandemics.

When she visited the vaccination center in northern London, she said: “I told social media companies,’Act on your own, take responsibility, and get rid of false or disinformation,’ but in fact many NHS and theirs to gov.uk. “

The first black professor in Scotland said a more diverse line of experts should have been prominent throughout the pandemic to help promote the coronavirus vaccine.

Professor Jeff Palmer of Heriot-Watt University said more experts from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds should have stood side by side with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to talk about the virus from the beginning. It was.

He told Sky News that he had a “slight shift” in the right direction, but thought it was “a little slower.”

“More BAME people are taking the vaccine because we see people in BAME promoting the vaccine and I think this is a lesson we should learn,” Palmer added.

British researchers are investigating why some ethnic minority groups are being imbalanced in the pandemic through four new projects funded by the British Institute for Research and Technology Innovation through the Economic and Social Research Council. ..

