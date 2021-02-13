Take-away test increases screening for poorly serviced colorectal cancer by a factor of 10-ScienceDaily





The screening rate for colorectal cancer surged by more than 1,000 percent when researchers sent take-out tests to patients who were delayed in testing at community health centers, which primarily serve people of color. .. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine have defaulted to sending take-away tests to patients’ homes instead of standard text messages that simply remind patients that screening is delayed. They opted out via a text message prompt.The study was published in General internal medicine journal.

“The screening rate for colorectal cancer is still limited in poorly serviced people, including those in our affiliated clinics,” said the University of Pennsylvania Chief Innovation Officer and Assistant Professor of Medicine. Dr. Siban Meta Medicine. “We found that we had the opportunity to increase uptake using text messages and new insights from behavioral science.” Colorectal cancer can be especially fatal if it is not detected early enough for curative treatment. Regular screening rates are relatively low, especially in community health centers where less than half of eligible patients are up-to-date throughout the United States. In particular, one study found that blacks suffered 40% more deaths from colorectal cancer than whites and 100% more than people of Asian / Pacific Islands descent. One method that has been consistently used to boost screening is the Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT). These kits require stool samples from the patient. This can be provided at home. It is then returned to the laboratory by mail for analysis of trace blood associated with colorectal cancer. The FIT kit remains a gold standard because colonoscopy is the most thorough check and only needs to be completed once every 10 years, but the FIT kit is for patients even if they only clear the patient for a year. It’s much easier to handle and can be completed. .. Aiming to increase low completion rates, researchers led by Mehta and lead authors of the study, Sarah Huf, MBBS, former Federal Fund Fellow of Penn, and now an honorary clinical lecturer at Imperial College London, will focus on completing the FIT. The kit that I decided to do. Therefore, they randomly divided a group of more than 400 patients postponed for screening into two equal arms. I want them. Almost 90% of these patients were black and half were Medicaid beneficiaries. From March to May 2018, these patients were enrolled to receive reminder texts (control group) or FIT kits while waiting for opt-out (intervention group). The latter group also received up to three follow-up texts containing messages based on proven behavioral science and technology and urged them to return the kit. By the end of the study period (12 weeks after each patient received the first text message), over 2% of patients in the control group had completed the FIT kit or had colonoscopy. But in the research intervention department, almost 20 percent did the same. Looking purely at the FIT kit return rate, the intervention arm increased by more than 17 percentage points. In control it was less than 2. Screening rates remained relatively low, but improvements showed great expectations for the serviced population. “It’s important to note that the baseline screening rate is low because this is the population of community health centers and may not seek medical care, especially preventive care, on a regular basis,” Huf explained. Did. “Future interventions may need to address issues such as reading comprehension and lack of a stable living environment.” Of particular importance to the type of clinic in which this study was conducted was the cost of applying it. For 200 patients in the intervention group, the cost is about $ 150. “In these types of clinics, there are many competing health priorities for patients, so minimizing costs is important for sustainability,” says Mehta. In the future, Mehta and his fellow researchers plan to explore the best way to offer a colonoscopy or FIT kit option to a population of patients receiving care at this type of health center. I am. This study was partially funded by a grant from the National Cancer Center (K08CA234326).

