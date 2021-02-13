“Vaccination status” that becomes a hot topic in dating apps

New York — The dating app provides snapshots of a person’s life, but in the coming weeks, amazing health problems have surfaced as traders or heartbreakers. Have you ever been vaccinated with coronavirus vaccine?

Some brag about taking shots to increase their chances, but use it to justify what one singleton described as “the most 2021 denial ever”. There are also people.

But can you trust all the lonely hearts that claim to have been vaccinated against COVID-19?

Samantha Yammine, a scientist who frequently talks about health issues on Twitter, said she received a message about “a dating app man who claims to be” completely safe against close contact “because he was vaccinated.” say.

Of course, most young people using dating apps don’t belong to the front-line vaccination priority group, so some young people see it as a kind of golden ticket for hookups. I am.

“Basically, getting the vaccine is the hottest thing you can do with a dating app right now,” said Michael Kaye, Global Communications Manager at OkCupid.

When asked on Monday, 43 percent of the approximately 1,500 members of another site, Coffee Meets Bagel, said they were more attracted to someone who is now vaccinated.

Ideas for new dating apps?

Journalist Sarah Kelly, who couldn’t take a shot, said she really got “the most 2021 refusal ever.”

A man on a dating site wrote to her: “I’ve found someone who’s really cool, but vaccinated! So we both want to minimize bubbles and stay safe in these times of trials !!!”

Dozens of people on social media have suggested creating a new dating app for vaccinated people. Some people, jokingly, have a pandemic entrepreneurial spirit.

If you are not crazy about Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Elixir, you do not need to log in.

Kimberly Te, who has not been vaccinated yet, was contacted by a man who emphasized that he had received his first dose. But for Te, its status is not that important.

“I didn’t care because he seemed to be taking only the first dose, so I didn’t think he was safe from Covid-19,” she said, Agence France-Presse (AFP). Told to.

“Even if someone in the mobile app is vaccinated, most of the time I don’t know these people, so I really don’t care. So why trust them during this pandemic? There is none.”

Christina Vanco, who participated in Moderna’s clinical trials, says more and more people are posting about vaccination on dating sites, but she’s not exactly upset by that either.

“There are still few studies on infections between vaccinated individuals,” she said.

“morning Call”

“For me, just because I’m vaccinated doesn’t make a difference whether I’m vaccinated,” she said. “Are we both aware of the risks and have the same values ​​for safety?” Question. “

For college student Brittany Biggerstaff, those who say they are vaccinated are not so attractive because of the shots, but that means they have confidence in science.

“It provides insights into the political views of potential partners and their knowledge of science and medicine,” she said.

Even love is a battlefield in the deeply divided United States, where there is a delegation of anti-Vaxer voices. On Reddit, an online discussion platform, one user was ridiculed by many others and ridiculed that “all these women are guinea pigs from major pharmaceutical companies.”

Another vaccine skeptic said, “We are using people’s stance on vaccines and masks to determine if they want to deal with these ignorant fools according to everything they are told.”

After living in some social isolation for nearly a year due to coronavirus restrictions, with or without vaccination, some people in the dating pool want to get out there.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the urge becomes even more apparent. “People are more active on this Valentine’s Day than ever before,” said Kay of OkCupid.

“After a really difficult year, people are tired of being alone and want to have someone by their side, even in fact, during these difficult times.”

