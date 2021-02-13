In New Jersey, COVID cases have increased by 3,411, deaths have increased by 47, and 961K have been vaccinated for the first time.

New Jersey reported an additional 3,411 confirmed cases on Saturday Include Coronavirus An additional 47 people were killed in connection with the virus, about 961,000 were first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 336,000 were completely vaccinated.

The 7-day average of garden states for newly identified positive cases is now 3,253, an increase of 4.5% from a week ago, but a decrease of 42% from a month ago.

Coronavirus cases in New Jersey hospitals fell for the ninth straight day, dropping to 2,514 on Friday night. This is a 11% decrease from a week ago and a 34% decrease from the recent peak of 3,802 on December 23.

The state-wide infection rate reported on Saturday was 0.84, up from 0.81 the day before. After a steady decline in the last 11 days, it has risen since February 2. Values ​​less than 1 indicate that state outbreaks are slowing.

The state-wide positive rate for tests conducted on Tuesday, the latest available day, was 7.27% based on 54,206 tests.

Governor Phil Murphy Announcing an update On social media Because he continues to quarantine after being private Members of his family tested positive on Wednesday Antivirus. Murphy said the test was negative on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the governor announced on Friday that a limited number of parents in New Jersey will be able to see their children play indoor high schools and youth sports after being banned from the stands for months.The· New rules limit attendees to a maximum of two parents or guardians Per athlete in indoor games and matches. However, the total audience should not exceed 35% of the room’s capacity or a total of 150 people.

Authorities also announced Friday that New Jersey had recorded. Five highly contagious new cases Coronavirus variants were first discovered in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of states to 38.

In New Jersey, 663,416 of the more than 9.9 million PCR tests have been reported positive for coronavirus in the first 11 months or more of the state’s outbreak. There were also 80,403 positive antigen tests. These cases are considered likely, and health officials warn that a positive antigen test may overlap with a confirmed PCR test.

The 9 million states also reported that 22,440 inhabitants died of COVID-19-related complications at the time — 20,194 confirmed deaths and 2,246 possible deaths. It was.

As of Saturday, New Jersey has received 1,298,028 vaccinations. Murphy announces.. Of them, 961,449 were the first of the two doses people received, and 336,002 was the second.

According to the state, this is one of the more than 1.77 million doses the state received from the federal government. Running tabulation by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES (sorted by newest)

Bergen County: 64,453 confirmed cases (377 new), 2,276 confirmed deaths (277 possible)

Essex County: 63,729 confirmed cases (342 new), 2,340 confirmed deaths (261 possible)

Middle Sex County: 63,962 confirmed cases (340 new), 1,803 confirmed deaths (222 possible)

Hudson County: 59,990 confirmed cases (325 new), 1,765 confirmed deaths (177 possible)

Ocean County: 48,714 confirmed cases (315 new), 1,648 confirmed deaths (111 possible)

Monmouth County: 48,131 confirmed cases (283 new), 1,227 confirmed deaths (114 possible)

Passaic County: 49,890 confirmed cases (233 new), 1,474 confirmed deaths (167 possible)

Union County: 46,682 confirmed cases (217 new), 1,523 confirmed deaths (192 possible)

Morris County: 30,021 confirmed cases (185 new), 874 confirmed deaths (222 possible)

Burlington County: 29,538 confirmed cases (126 new), 663 confirmed deaths (52 possible)

Camden County: 37,895 confirmed cases (117 new), 1,017 confirmed deaths (74 possible)

Somerset County: 17,520 confirmed cases (101 new), 670 confirmed deaths (99 possible)

Mercer County: 24,975 confirmed cases (95 new), 809 confirmed deaths (39 possible)

Atlantic County: 18,621 confirmed cases (78 new), 503 confirmed deaths (25 possible)

Gloucester County: 20,123 confirmed cases (72 new), 493 confirmed deaths (24 possible)

Sussex County: 7,449 confirmed cases (48 new), 206 confirmed deaths (61 possible)

Hunterdon County: 5,842 confirmed cases (46 new), 101 confirmed deaths (54 possible)

Cumberland County: 11,498 confirmed cases (42 new), 316 confirmed deaths (20 possible)

Warren County: 5,915 confirmed cases (31 new), 191 confirmed deaths (18 possible)

Cape May County: 3,465 confirmed cases (15 new), 150 confirmed deaths (25 possible)

Salem County: 4,060 confirmed cases (10 new), 145 confirmed deaths (12 possible)

Vaccinations by county

Atlantic County-40,254 doses

Bergen County-146,058 doses

Burlington County-65,960 doses

Camden County-75,397 doses

Cape May County-18,877 doses

CUMBERLAND COUNTY-18,772 doses

ESSEXCOUNTY-106,760 doses

Gloucester County-45,439 doses

Hudson County-59.472 doses

Hunterdon County-17,633 doses

Mercer County-35,611 doses

Middle Sex County-97,765 doses

Monmouth County-98,110 doses

Morris County-93. , 451 doses

Ocean County-78,142 doses

Passaic County-60,588 doses

Salem County-8,321 doses

Somerset County-49,967 doses

Sussex County-19,977 doses

Union County-63,977 doses

Warren County-12,424 doses

Unknown county-42,301 doses

Out-of-state-42,772 doses

Hospitalization

As of Friday night, 71 hospitals in New Jersey were admitted with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 to 2,514 and 2,565, 51 fewer than the night before.

This included 519 in critical care or intensive care units (6 less than the night before) and 343 on ventilator (7 more).

According to the state dashboard, there were also 295 COVID-19 patients discharged on Friday.

For school

There are 142 reported outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools in New Jersey, with 671 cases among students, teachers and school staff, according to the latest figures.

According to the state dashboard, the outbreak was defined as a confirmed case of catching or infecting a virus during classroom or academic activities, and was reported in all 21 counties.

These numbers do not include students or staff suspected of being infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school. While numbers continue to grow weekly, Murphy says school outbreak statistics are below what state officials expected when schools reopened for face-to-face lessons.

New jersey defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school.

There are approximately 1.4 million students and teachers throughout the state, and the pedagogy that is occurring varies, but some are face-to-face, some are hybrid, and others are all remote.

Breakdown of age

Malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (31%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (23.4%), 18-29 (19.4%), 65-79 (11%) , 5-17 (8.2%), 80 and above (5.1%), and 0-4 (1.7%).

On average, the virus was more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (47.36%), 65-79 (32.7%), 50-64 (15.55%), 30-49 (4.02%), 18- 29 follows. (0.36%), 5-17 (0%), and 0-4 (0.02%).

At least 7,846 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Currently there is an active outbreak At 339 facilitiesAs a result, there were 6,940 active cases for residents and 7,148 active cases for staff.

Global number

As early as Saturday afternoon, there were more than 108.3 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. More than 2.38 million people have died of coronavirus-related complications.

The United States reports the most cases in more than 27.5 million people and the most deaths in more than 481,300 people.

