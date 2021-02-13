Quebec Health Minister calls attention as hospitalizations continue to decline

Quebec’s health minister said Saturday that the state must remain vigilant for COVID-19, despite the continuing decline in virus-related hospitalizations and intensive care patients.
His comment came when the state reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases and 33 virus-related deaths days after relaxing widespread restrictions in response to improved outlook.
Hospitalization has decreased from 37 to 812 in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, the state said 130 were in the intensive care unit.
“This is encouraging, but we need to be especially careful about the emergence of new variants,” Quebec’s health minister, Christian Dubé, said on Twitter. “We must continue our efforts.”
The latest figures were almost a week after Quebec allowed non-essential businesses to reopen and extended the so-called “orange zone” curfew to 9:30 pm.
Despite the improvement, Duvet warned on Friday that Premier Francoir Go was considering imposing more restrictions ahead of Quebec’s Spring Break week starting March 1.
Quebec also announced plans to step up screening for viral variants in positive cases in Montreal starting next week. So far, two of the three variants specifically related to health authorities have been detected in the state.
Some infectious disease experts have warned about a potential third wave of the virus caused by more contagious variants that have emerged abroad.
To prevent the spread of these variants domestically, Canada has announced plans to implement stricter border measures, including compulsory hotel quarantine for people entering by air. The hotel’s quarantine requirements are expected to come into effect on February 22, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Travelers entering Canada by land must also provide proof that the COVID-19 test is negative. This is a requirement that has been applied to air travelers since early January.
Quebec experienced five of the state’s most recent deaths in the last 24 hours on Saturday, 21 between February 6 and February 11, and seven before February 6. Said that it occurred in.
The state also said it received 8,675 vaccines on Friday, for a total of 290,953 doses. Quebec has received just over 310,000 doses since the first vaccine was approved in Canada in December.
State officials have not yet provided guidance on when Quebec residents who receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule a second shot appointment.
Pfizer and Moderna, who developed two vaccines currently approved for use in Canada, recommended a second dose of the vaccine, 21 and 28 days after the first dose, respectively. However, Quebec has opted to provide the first dose to as many people as possible, rather than assigning shots to those who have already been vaccinated.
Only more than 60 days have passed since the state began receiving its first vaccine on December 14. Quebec said in January that it would have to wait up to 90 days before receiving a second vaccination.
The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state was 10,201, and five were withdrawn because the investigation revealed that the virus was not the cause.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 275,880 people have been infected with the virus in Quebec.
