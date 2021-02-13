Quebec Health Minister calls attention as hospitalizations continue to decline





Quebec’s health minister said Saturday that the state must remain vigilant for COVID-19, despite the continuing decline in virus-related hospitalizations and intensive care patients.

Quebec’s health minister said Saturday that the state must remain vigilant for COVID-19, despite the continuing decline in virus-related hospitalizations and intensive care patients. His comment came when the state reported 1,049 new COVID-19 cases and 33 virus-related deaths days after relaxing widespread restrictions in response to improved outlook. Hospitalization has decreased from 37 to 812 in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, the state said 130 were in the intensive care unit. “This is encouraging, but we need to be especially careful about the emergence of new variants,” Quebec’s health minister, Christian Dubé, said on Twitter. “We must continue our efforts.” The latest figures were almost a week after Quebec allowed non-essential businesses to reopen and extended the so-called “orange zone” curfew to 9:30 pm. Despite the improvement, Duvet warned on Friday that Premier Francoir Go was considering imposing more restrictions ahead of Quebec’s Spring Break week starting March 1. Quebec also announced plans to step up screening for viral variants in positive cases in Montreal starting next week. So far, two of the three variants specifically related to health authorities have been detected in the state. Some infectious disease experts have warned about a potential third wave of the virus caused by more contagious variants that have emerged abroad. To prevent the spread of these variants domestically, Canada has announced plans to implement stricter border measures, including compulsory hotel quarantine for people entering by air. The hotel’s quarantine requirements are expected to come into effect on February 22, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Travelers entering Canada by land must also provide proof that the COVID-19 test is negative. This is a requirement that has been applied to air travelers since early January. Quebec experienced five of the state’s most recent deaths in the last 24 hours on Saturday, 21 between February 6 and February 11, and seven before February 6. Said that it occurred in. The state also said it received 8,675 vaccines on Friday, for a total of 290,953 doses. Quebec has received just over 310,000 doses since the first vaccine was approved in Canada in December. State officials have not yet provided guidance on when Quebec residents who receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule a second shot appointment. Pfizer and Moderna, who developed two vaccines currently approved for use in Canada, recommended a second dose of the vaccine, 21 and 28 days after the first dose, respectively. However, Quebec has opted to provide the first dose to as many people as possible, rather than assigning shots to those who have already been vaccinated. Only more than 60 days have passed since the state began receiving its first vaccine on December 14. Quebec said in January that it would have to wait up to 90 days before receiving a second vaccination. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state was 10,201, and five were withdrawn because the investigation revealed that the virus was not the cause. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 275,880 people have been infected with the virus in Quebec. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 13, 2021. John Victor, Canadian Press

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos