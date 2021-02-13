Green tea compounds help tumor suppression, DNA repair proteins





Troy, NY-Antioxidants in green tea raise levels of p53, a natural anticancer protein known as the “guardian of the genome” for its ability to repair DNA damage and destroy cancer cells. There is a possibility.Released today Nature CommunicationsStudies of the direct interaction of p53 with the green tea compound epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) represent a new target for antineoplastic discovery. “Both p53 and EGCG molecules are very interesting. Mutations in p53 are found in more than 50% of human cancers, but EGCG is the major antioxidant in green tea, a globally popular beverage. “. Wang Chunyu, Corresponding author and professor of biological sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. “Now there is a previously unknown direct interaction that represents a new path for the development of anti-cancer drugs. Our work is to make EGCG the anti-cancer activity of p53. Helps explain how to raise and open the door. For developing drugs with compounds like EGCG. “ Member of the king Lenselia Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Research CenterIs an expert studying using nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy Specific mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease And cancer containing p53, which he described as “probably the most important protein in humans.” cancer.. “ P53 contains several well-known anti-cell deaths, including arresting cell growth to allow DNA repair, activating DNA repair, and initiating programmed cell death called apoptosis when DNA damage cannot be repaired. It has a cancer function. Because one end of the protein, known as the N-terminal domain, has a flexible shape, it can perform several functions depending on how it interacts with multiple molecules. EGCG is a natural antioxidant. That is, it helps to undo the near-constant damage caused by the use of oxygen metabolism. EGCG, which is abundant in green tea, is also packaged as an herbal supplement. Wang’s team found that the interaction between EGCG and p53 prevented protein degradation. Normally, p53 is produced in the body and then rapidly degraded when the N-terminal domain interacts with a protein called MDM2. This regular cycle of production and decomposition keeps p53 levels low and constant. “EGCG and MDM2 both bind to the same location on p53, the N-terminal domain, so EGCG competes with MDM2,” Wang said. “When EGCG binds to p53, the protein is not degraded via MDM2, so direct interaction with EGCG raises p53 levels, which means more p53 for anticancer function. This is a very important interaction. “” “By gaining a better understanding of the molecular-level mechanisms that control important biochemical interactions associated with catastrophic diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, Chunyu’s research lays the foundation for new and successful therapies. “Curt Breneman, Dean of the Rensselaer School of, said. Science. “EGCG binds to the essentially chaotic N-terminal domain of p53 and disrupts the interaction of p53-MDM2” was published with the support of multiple grants from the National Institutes of Health. In Renseria, Lauren Gandhi, Weifa Jin, Rufen Yang, Shin Yue Liu and Yuan Yuan Xiao participated in the study. Lead author Jing Zhao is a former member of Wang’s lab and is now a faculty member at China Agricultural University in Beijing, China. Co-lead author Alan Blaney is MD-Ph.D. A student at Upstate Medical College. The researchers also contributed from the SUNY Upstate Medical Center. University of Massachusetts Amherst. New York University; New York State University Binghamton. NYU Shanghai; and Merck Institute.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos