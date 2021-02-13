Welsh Covid Vaccine: Answer Frequently Asked Questions





Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pfizer vaccine was first approved in the UK Should I avoid pregnancy after receiving the coronavirus vaccine? And can I drink alcohol before and after the jab? Answer some of the common questions about vaccines. How do Pfizer and Oxford vaccines work? To date, the three vaccines approved for use in the United Kingdom are Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna. The first licensed and used Pfizer here works the same as Moderna, with the first batch scheduled for spring. Both are called RNA vaccines, which means that the genetic code of the virus is vaccinated and injected into the body. Vaccines mimic the virus itself, and the body’s immune system reacts by making antibodies and T cells. When a person is later exposed to the virus, the body remembers what to do, which triggers an immune response. The Oxford vaccine is a viral vector that is a genetically modified virus, so it works differently. Made from a weakened version of the common cold virus in chimpanzees, it has been modified to look like a coronavirus, but it does not cause illness. Like other vaccines, it teaches the body’s immune system how to fight the real virus, if needed. And all three vaccines require a second dose for longer lasting protection. Is the Covid vaccine a live vaccine? Pfizer Jab is not a live vaccine. That is, it does not contain live viruses. It also does not include the Moderna jab. The Oxford vaccine contains another harmless form of the virus that has been modified to not cause the disease. Should I Avoid Pregnancy After Vaccination with Coronavirus? If you are pregnant, there is no evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine is unsafe, but you need more evidence that it is safe. As a result, pregnant women are not currently provided with jabs, but can be vaccinated if they are breastfeeding. There is no need to avoid pregnancy after vaccination and the vaccine cannot give Covid to you or your baby. How safe is the Covid vaccine? Are there any side effects? It’s normal to feel a little bad weather after vaccination, but you may also be completely immune to side effects. Most are calm and should not last more than a week. According to the NHS, it includes: Pain in the arm with a needle

Fatigue

headache

I feel the pain

Mood and illness Painkillers such as paracetamol can be taken as needed. If the temperature is high, you may have a coronavirus or other infection. If your symptoms worsen or are worried, call 111 or 0845 46 47 (if not available in your area). In order to be approved in the first place, it must pass all clinical trials and safety checks that other approved drugs pass. Other vaccines have been developed, but will only be available on the NHS after they have been thoroughly tested to ensure they are safe and effective. So far, serious side effects such as allergic reactions have been very rarely reported and no long-term complications have been reported. Can I drink alcohol before or after receiving the Covid vaccine? Drinkaware, an alcohol education charity, is calling on people to get vaccinated, whether they drink alcohol or not. However, it asks people to think about the benefits of not taking it immediately before and after vaccination. There is no published data on the specific effects of alcohol on the body’s response to jabs, but some that drinking alcohol can interfere with your body’s ability to build immunity, especially in large quantities. There is evidence. Charities advise people to consider not drinking for two days before vaccination and up to two weeks after vaccination. He emphasized that jabs should not be turned down if people feel they cannot or do not want to abstain, saying that regular heavy drinkers are at risk of becoming seriously ill if infected with Covid-19. What is the Welsh Vaccine Priority List? Everyone in their 70s and older, long-term care resident and staff, front-line healthcare professionals, and those who are highly vulnerable to the virus were at the top of the list of coronavirus vaccinations. Young people over the age of 50 and in high-risk health should be followed by spring, depending on the supply of vaccines arriving. All other adults (about 1.1 million) may have to wait until autumn. The priority groups used in Wales reflect priority groups in other parts of the UK. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

