Watchdog: A UK patient with a given learning disability does not resuscitate orders if he has COVID-19





The Watchdog Group states that British patients with learning disabilities infected with the coronavirus were given unnecessary “non-resuscitation” orders. Mencap, a watchdog group aimed at helping people with learning disabilities, said they received multiple reports from patients with learning disabilities that they would not resuscitate if their health deteriorated. I am. Parents.. “”Throughout the pandemic, many people with learning disabilities face shocking discrimination and impaired access to health care, with improper cardiopulmonary resuscitation (DNACPR) notifications in files and social care support. It has been reduced, “said Edel Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Mencap. , Told the Guardian. The resuscitation ban order could be fatal during last year’s pandemic. The Care Quality Commission, a UK healthcare regulator, said. According to news sources, it is not immediately clear why these orders were issued to people with learning disabilities. Resuscitation ban orders are usually given to people who cannot tolerate CPR. According to the Guardian, new evidence also suggests that people with learning disabilities are more likely to have serious health consequences from the virus. The UK has been blocked again as it continues to fight new, more infectious British variants of the coronavirus virus. In the first five weeks of the latest blockade, the United Kingdom’s publicly funded healthcare system, the United Kingdom National Health Service, found that 65% of COVID-19 deaths were associated with persons with disabilities, according to The Guardian. did. And despite evidence of disproportionate effects, there was debate in the country as to whether people with learning disabilities should be a priority for vaccination. “In a group of people attacked by a pandemic, many were frightened and wondered why they were left behind, even before Covid died on average more than 20 years younger than the average person. It’s unacceptable to do, “Harris said. .. Hill asked Mencap for comment.

