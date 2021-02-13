Wisconsin COVID 19 Today: WI Reported 752 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 Deaths





Madison, Wisconsin-Wisconsin reported 752 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths on Saturday. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the state has experienced a total of 536,864 cases and 6,161 deaths associated with the virus. The 7-day test positive rate for Wisconsin is 3.4%. Related: When will the COVID-19 vaccine be available?Find the place where you are lined up Kinosha County cracks down on out-of-state people seeking vaccines Kenosha county officials say they are cracking down on Illinois residents who have traveled to Wisconsin to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. According to county officials, vaccination clinics are intended for residents of Kinosha County over the age of 65, or for certain categories of people living or working in the county. Kenosha Health Officer Jen Freiheit’s comment arrives the day after a woman contacts the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to report that some families in the suburbs of Chicago who are not working in Wisconsin have been vaccinated in Kenosha County. Coronavirus burdens state transportation funds According to a new report, the coronavirus has damaged the transportation fund, a major source of information for road and infrastructure projects in Wisconsin. The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported that the fund’s top two sources of revenue, fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees, fell below expectations by more than $ 116 million in fiscal year 2020. The travel plans of many Wisconsin people who chose to stay home for the COVID-19 pandemic changed last year. A federal package passed in December may provide relief to the fund. The American Association of Jeonju Road Transport Authority estimates that this package will provide Wisconsin with approximately $ 188 million in transport funding. Wisconsin pharmacies vaccinated under federal programs Approximately 200 Walgreens pharmacies across Wisconsin expect to receive the coronavirus vaccine directly from the federal government this week. The Wisconsin Department of Health announced on Thursday that it will launch a program for underserved areas. The State Department of Health states that vaccinations are provided free of charge in partnership with the state and the federal government. Initially, approximately 17,800 doses of vaccine will be sent to 178 Walgreens locations in Wisconsin. Anyone eligible for vaccination, including those over the age of 65, must schedule an appointment by phone or through the Walgreens website. Is interactive not displayed correctly? Click here to open in a new window. WLS-TV contributed to this report

Copyright © 2021 By AP communication. all rights reserved.

