1 Manitoba Saturday COVID-19-related deaths, 100 new cases-Winnipeg





Manitoba public health officials COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Reported on Saturday. Death is a Winnipeg man in his 80s. read more: Coronavirus: Subspecies Hunting and Travel Restriction Cases The current 5-day COVID-19 test positive rate is 5% in the state and 3.8% in Winnipeg. As of 9:30 am on Saturday, 100 new cases of the virus have been confirmed. The state says one case was deleted due to data correction. This brings the net new number of cases on Saturday to 99 and the total number of cases confirmed by the Manitoba test to 30,687. The new cases are from the following regions: The story continues under the ad Interlake-Two Cases in Eastern Healthy Areas

39 cases in the northern health area

3 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health area

Southern Health-12 Cases in the Santesud Health Area

44 cases in a healthy area of ​​Winnipeg. The data also show that there are 1,628 active cases and 28,193 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.









Winnipeggers reacts to relaxed restrictions ahead of the long weekend in February





There are 86 active COVID-19 inpatients and 144 COVID-19 inpatients, who are no longer infectious but still need care, for a total of 230 inpatients. Trend story Trump acquitted by US Senator in the second impeachment trial

Dozens of Canadians have abandoned the city. Will the office get them back? In addition, 11 in the active COVID-19 intensive care unit and 17 in COVID-19 are no longer infectious, but a total of 28 ICU patients continue to require critical care. The total death toll for COVID-19 people is 866. The story continues under the ad A correction of the data removed one previously reported death. The number of lab tests indicates that 1,560 tests were completed on Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 499,259. Some COVID-19 test locations throughout the state Save time Louis Riel’s day is Monday. read more: AstraZeneca tests children’s coronavirus vaccine response for the first time An outbreak has been declared at the Red River Place Personal Care Home in Selkirk. The facility has been moved to the critical (red) level of the pandemic-enabled system. Working with the Cross Lake First Nation chief and council, state public health authorities continue to identify trends in Cross Lake case numbers and work with the community and other partners to address the situation. The state states that the chief and council have instructed that public meetings are not permitted and that local residents must stay at home. In addition, people should leave their homes only to seek examinations and medical care, or to send one person out of the household for necessities, and non-medical masks must be worn outside the home. The story continues under the ad © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

