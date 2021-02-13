Over 1,000 new cases and 32 deaths reported on Saturday – CBS Baltimore





Annapolis, Maryland (WJZ) — Maryland reported an additional 1,159 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths on Saturday, according to state health agency data. As of Saturday, 370,136 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state, with 7,356 deaths. Hospitalization decreased by 33 to 1,192. Of these, 876 are acute care cases and 316 are intensive care units. Relation: Maryland Weather: A winter mix of Saturday weather forecasts.Winter weather recommendations issued to parts of the state The number of hospitalizations is at its lowest level since mid-November. The state’s positive rate calculation dropped from 4.87% on Thursday to 4.76% on Saturday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,429,742 tests have been conducted in the state. Of these, 2,921,351 were negative on the test. Coronavirus resource: Relation: Authorities urge Marylander to move off the road as winter weather moves around the area Another 20,372 Marylanders received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the state to a total of 625,782. A total of 231,226 people have received a second dose, an increase of 18,158 since Thursday. According to the Ministry of Health, the state administers a total of 857,008 vaccines. The breakdown of cases and deaths by county is as follows (possibility of death is listed by asterisk). county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 6,359 (193) 1 * Analandel 34,448 (488) 14 * Baltimore city 39,345 (833) twenty one * Baltimore County 49,233 (1,187) 34 * Culvert 3,565 (62) 1 * Caroline 1,987 (18) 0 * Carol 7,313 (201) Five * Cecil 4,932 (112) 2 * Charles 8,526 (149) 2 * Dorchester 2,230 (39) 1 * Frederick 16,366 (252) 9 * Galette 1,829 (57) 1 * Harford 12,004 (220) Four * Howard 15,238 (210) 6 * Kent 1,085 (37) 2 * Montgomery 61,518 (1,326) 44 * Prince Georges 70,818 (1,255) 28 * Queen of Great Britain 2,488 (36) 1 * St Mary’s 4,893 (109) 0 * Somerset 2,346 (29) 0 * Talbot 1,787 (30) 0 * Washington 12,030 (237) 3 * Waikamiko 6,609 (137) 0 * Worcester 3,187 (86) 1 * No data 0 (53) 0 * The breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender is as follows (possibility of death is listed by asterisk). Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 18,249 (3) 0 * 10-19 35,064 (6) 1 * 20-29 67,165 (34) 1 * 30-39 63,816 (73) 6 * 40-49 56,325 (201) Five * 50-59 55,881 (556) twenty three * 60-69 37,770 (1,160) 18 * 70-79 21,536 (1,873) 35 * 80 years old and over 14,330 (3,448) 91 * No data 0 (2) 0 * Female 193,940 (3,548) 89 * male 176,196 (3,808) 91 * do not know 0 () 0 * The breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity is as follows (possibility of death is listed by asterisk). More: Maryland police responded to more than 300 service requests and 57 crashes when the area saw winter weather Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 105,423 (2,544) 64 * Asia (NH) 8,252 (252) 7 * White (NH) 127,344 (3,749) 94 * Hispanic 60,068 (681) 15 * Other (NH) 17,331 (74) 0 * No data 51,718 (56) 0 * For the latest information on coronavirus, Maryland Health Department website Or call 211. All coverage of WJZ can be found at Click here for Maryland Coronavirus..

