Four Oregon vaccinated people tested positive for coronavirus





Four people in Oregon tested positive for coronavirus after receiving both doses. COVID-19 Vaccine, health officials said. State health officials said there were two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties. A series of tweets On Friday. Cases are either mild or asymptomatic. “We are working with local and federal public health partners to investigate and determine the source of cases,” the agency said. “Genome sequencing is underway and we look forward to next week’s results.” Authorities called individuals who tested positive “breakthrough cases.” This means that you became infected with the virus at least 14 days after receiving both doses. Health officials said groundbreaking incidents are rare and more incidents could occur. “Clinical trials of both vaccines currently in use included groundbreaking cases. In these cases, the vaccine showed the severity of the disease, even though participants obtained Covid. It has been mitigated, “the authorities said in a tweet. “Based on what we know about vaccines for other illnesses and early data from clinical trials, experts say that vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine can make a serious illness, even if infected with the virus. We believe that we can prevent the disease. As much as possible, vaccinated Oregians remain an important goal in ending the pandemic. “ The official announcement came on the same day that the health official said there was a daily reduction in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. As of Friday, there were 149,576 cases in the state, according to the number of departments. “These reductions are evidence of the actions all Oregons are taking to delay the Covid-19 epidemic and the sacrifices made. Thank you,” Health Officer Dean Sidelinger said at a press conference on Friday. It was. Another groundbreaking incident was reported in North Carolina, according to NBC affiliates. WCNC-TV In Charlotte. The state’s Department of Health and Human Services told the outlet that the person had mild symptoms and did not need to be hospitalized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states: No quarantine required for fully vaccinated people Within 3 months of the last dose, unless symptoms occur. However, certain safety measures need to be taken, such as wearing a face mask, ensuring social distance, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas. “Fully vaccinated” means that at least two weeks have passed since the series of vaccinations was completed.







