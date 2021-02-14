Study: Antibodies can be inherited during pregnancy





This study provides evidence that women infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy transmitted antibodies from the placenta to their babies.

New research gives hope to babies entering the world during this pandemic. If their mother gives them COVID antibodies, they hope they may have a layer of protection against COVID-19. The· Studies in the Journal of the American Medical Association of Pediatrics Evidence has been found that women infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy may infect newborns with COVID antibodies. I examined a study from a hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Of the more than 1,500 women who gave birth in hospitals between April and August 2020, 83 had COVID antibodies and the cord blood of 72 babies was antibody-positive. “Thank you. In other words, the coronavirus has so many anomalous functions. It’s a relief to hear that there is something good about the coronavirus, and its immunity goes from baby to baby. It means that it can be transmitted. Mother. ” Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive of Baptist Health, said. The study also found that people infected early in pregnancy transmitted more antibodies to their babies. “Mother, the fetal process is amazing,” said Dr. Chirag Patel, University of Florida, Jacksonville. Said. “It’s so beautiful, and I think knowing that a mother can give this newborn some protection is a testament to the beauty of our human body,” Patel said. According to Patel, the antibody transfer process works like any other vaccine that women can receive during pregnancy. Blood carrying antibodies is filtered from the placenta to the baby. “But it’s interesting to see this transmission from the mother to the foetation, which is promising,” he said. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that pregnant women in the high-risk category receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The organization also recommends talking to your doctor before doing so. According to Patel, timing is important if you choose to vaccinate during pregnancy. “This article stated that antibody transfer can begin in mid-gestation, mid-gestation, so be sure to time between the 17-20 week marks. And at least four weeks before you plan to deliver to give your body the opportunity to make antibodies, and transfer them, “he said. “If you get it early in pregnancy, you may not be able to transfer that much antibody, so waiting until mid-pregnancy is an ideal time to go ahead and get the vaccination,” Patel said. Mr. says. The study said more research is needed, especially on how antibodies formed from the COVID-19 vaccine can be transmitted to babies.

