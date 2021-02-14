The COVID vaccine required for the second dose will exceed the first dose in the coming weeks: IDPH – NBC Chicago

State officials announced on Saturday that the Illinois Department of Health and vaccine providers will be receiving large doses of a second dose of coronavirus vaccine to meet the growing need for a second dose.

Starting Monday, the health sector will receive a smaller percentage of the initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine due to limited federal quantities, according to the Illinois Public Health Service.

In a statement, IDPH said, “Based on federal forecasts of vaccine shipments, the Illinois Public Health Service (IDPH) predicts that these allocations will stabilize in the coming weeks and that initial dose allocations will increase again in March. I’m doing it. ”

IDPH added that in the coming weeks, the ratio of first and second doses of vaccine should begin to balance.

Governor JB Pritzker said supply is growing steadily, but also optimistic that another vaccine is approaching approval.

“This is what you know in addition to the doses we are receiving, which are increasing weekly. We also see Johnson and Johnson vaccines coming before the FDA on February 26th. , And there are many, as they are optimistic about getting an emergency use authorization, they will be able to add these vaccines in addition to Pfizer and Moderna. ” “Finally, the federal government has announced that new vaccines will be shipped in the last 48 hours. In addition to the vaccines sent to the United States, they will actually be sent directly to FQHC. [Federally Qualified Health Centers], And two pharmacies in Illinois. I heard yesterday that Walgreens was vaccinated with even higher doses and that dose would increase. This is very helpful for all of us. “

The state expects to increase its eligibility from February 25 and vaccinate people with “high-risk medical conditions” or comorbidities. This list includes women with cancer, diabetes, obesity, pregnant women, and several other symptoms.

“Given the steadily increasing supply of federal vaccines, Illinois plans to extend Phase 1B eligibility to people with comorbidities and underlying illnesses as defined by the CDC on February 25. “We are standing,” the governor’s office said in a statement Wednesday. “In addition, Illinois also prioritizes individuals with disabilities.”

The list of eligible high-risk medical conditions (subject to change) includes:

cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes mellitus

Heart condition

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation

obesity

pregnancy

Lung disease

Sickle cell disease

“People under the age of 65 who have comorbidities, such as cancer survivors and those with heart disease, are seriously complications and die of COVID-19 infection,” Pritzker said in a statement. Risk is high. ” Following guidance from the CDC, we will expand the qualified population as much as the supply allows and approach the point where the vaccine will be widely available to everyone in need. In the meantime, I recommend that all Illinois wear masks and follow mitigation measures. That way, more neighbors will be healthy and alive when they enter the vaccination line. “

The extension applies to people over the age of 16 who were not covered in the previous eligibility category, the state said, adding that it will work with local health departments and other providers as eligibility increases. It was.

Already, more than 3.2 million Illinois residents are eligible for vaccination under Phase 1B. This includes people over the age of 65 and “frontline key workers”.

Despite repeated claims that the state is struggling to vaccinate Phase 1B due to limited supply, Pritzker touted a 5% dose increase this week alone, “getting enough vaccine. As soon as you don’t have to waste time protecting. A wider section of our most vulnerable population. “

Still, even as Illinois Announced more than 300 new vaccination sites Last week, authorities continued to encourage patience by saying that vaccine supplies were limited.

“It is limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government,” the Governor’s Office said in a statement Thursday. “At this time, vaccinations are only available by appointment. We recommend that you rebook frequently. There is a great demand until supply increases, so please be patient.”

Chicago and Cook County will not join the state later this month to expand vaccine eligibility under Phase 1B. Officials saidThe city and county have not received sufficient doses to do so, he added.