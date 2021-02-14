Is it time to wear two masks?This is what local experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say | News, Sports, Work

Photo courtesy of: AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis

Amid concerns about new strains of COVID-19 across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released additional guidance and new reports on Wednesday regarding best practices for wearing masks.

According to the reportIn experiments conducted by the CDC, if two mannequins both wore a tightly fitted mask, infection was possible by tying and pushing the medical procedure mask or by overlaying a cloth mask on top of the medical procedure mask. Exposure to sexual aerosols has been shown to be reduced by approximately 95%. As “double masking”.

Dr. Thomas Marcherino, a health officer in Douglas County, said strategies such as double masking are becoming more and more in the minds of people.

“What happened was that these variants were seen and found to be easier to spread, so we started thinking …. we can do better with masks,” Marchet said. Reno said in a telephone interview with Journal World on Wednesday.

Journal-World individually spoke to Marcellino and LMH Health infectious disease physician Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher about the double masking strategy. The two doctors agreed that while proper wearing of two masks is likely to provide additional protection, the more pressing issue is getting the general public to wear one mask correctly. ..

“Installing a two-layer or two-layer chicken fence is more likely to be more effective than a one-layer chicken fence. But if you’re just trying to keep chickens out, you only need one layer. “Schrimsher said.

According to Marcellino, the current recommendation at the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Service is that the mask should have at least two layers, completely covering the nose and mouth, and a snug fit on the sides of the nose and face. He said more layers are likely to provide better protection from inhaled particles.

“It’s really about finding a balance in how you can breathe and function and protect against pollutants and viruses,” he said.

Schrimsher also said that it is important that the mask is easy to breathe. If there are too many layers of mask to breathe, people can inhale air from the sides of the mask, which would defeat the purpose of wearing the mask, she said.

“One mask with two layers will probably be more beneficial to the wearer than stacking a bunch of masks and not being able to breathe,” she said. “If we could get people to wear one mask properly, we would be in a much better place.”

Of course, if someone wants to wear two masks, it provides additional protection as long as the masks fit properly, Marcellino said. People at high risk of the virus may opt for a double mask as long as it functions safely and breathes well.

Two strategies adopted in recent CDC studies, double masking of medical procedure masks and indentation of knots and ear loops, both aim to create a tighter fit and provide more protection. I was saying. The double masking strategy used in the CDC experiment wore a disposable mask underneath the cloth mask. The CDC experiments did not include other mask combinations such as cloth to cloth, medical procedure mask to medical treatment mask, medical procedure mask to cloth.

Photo courtesy of: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

However, CDC’s latest mask guidance does not allow you to wear two disposable masks or combine KN95 masks with other types of masks. According to the guidance, disposable medical procedure masks are not designed to fit snugly, so multiple wears will not improve the fit.

The CDC did not provide an explanation as to why people should not combine KN95 masks with other types of masks, nor did they answer the question from Journal-World asking why. According to the CDC website, the KN95 mask is a type of filter face mask often made in China, similar to the N95 mask commonly used in the United States.

Marcellino and Shrimshire said that the N95 mask is well filtered by itself, and wearing a second mask underneath the N95 mask worsens the seal on the N95 mask. However, Marcellino also states that when wearing an N95 mask, one usually wears a different mask to prevent stains.

For instructions on how to tie and push in the ear loops of a medical procedure mask to improve fit, the CDC YouTube video by UNC Health The title “Professional Tips for a Tighter Fit for Earloop Masks”.

Marcellino said he believes the new attention to masks and their effectiveness was brought about by the newly detected variants of COVID-19. Schrimsher said the more contagious variant from the UK is likely to become the predominant strain in the United States by the end of March. She also said that the reported cases of COVID-19 appear to be calm at this time.

“It feels like the calm before the storm again,” she said.

If the new COVID-19 variant misleads Douglas County case numbers and overwhelms hospitals, Marcherino said health departments may need to recommend double masking. ..

“There is currently no evidence that it is widely distributed,” Marcellino said of the UK COVID-19 mutant. The variant was identified in Kansas on February 3rd.

“It can be more noticeable, which is what we are trying to avoid. That’s why the use of masks is important because we have to assume that masks can be here.” Said Marcellino.

More information from the CDC on how to fit your mask better:

CDC updated mask guidance Contains additional information on how to improve the fit of the mask for better protection.

The CDC describes two important ways to ensure that your mask fits properly. First, make sure it fits snugly on your face and that there are no gaps around your nose, sides, or neck that allow air with respiratory droplets to leak around the edges. Then choose a mask with multiple layers to keep out your own respiratory droplets and the droplets of others.

Here are some other tips from the CDC:

• Choose a mask with a nose wire.

• Use a mask fitter or brace.

• If the cloth mask does not have multiple layers, you can add another layer of protection by wearing a disposable mask under the cloth mask.

• Tie and push in the ear loops of the medical mask.