Risk factors for heart attack can begin to build up during teenage years





February is America Heart Month, and doctors in the DC region warn that younger generations should not ignore heart health.

February American Heart Month, And doctors in the DC region warn that heart health should not be ignored by the younger generation. “In fact, cholesterol plaque formation begins in teens,” he said. Dr. Robert Lager, President of MedStar Cardiology Associates, Regional Director of Outpatient Cardiology at MedStar. “Aggressive heart disease prevention should begin in childhood. You shouldn’t wait until you’re older,” he said. According to research data, one in six teenage donors, teenagers killed in battle, young soldiers killed in battle, and teenage heart transplant donors are already in the arteries, according to Lager. I found that I had a plaque. Mr. Lager said the discovery was “great.” Recent research by Cleveland Clinic We found that 80% of people do not know that the right time to start a cholesterol test is in their twenties. According to a recent study of people with an average age of 30, too few people are aware of the risk factors for heart disease, Lager said. “Smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, drug use—65% couldn’t identify any of them, which is pretty surprising,” says Lager. Lager said smoking is the most risky activity for young people. “And it’s the only and most important risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease,” he said. “This is true for both parents and children, as this actually includes indirect smoking.” According to Lager, one way to convince young people to stay healthy early is to tell them that they can help keep them longer. “You take a 50-year-old man who is half as likely to develop heart disease for the rest of his life. There is a 50% chance of having a heart attack or dying from heart disease.” Said Lager. “But a study of men without risk factors such as cholesterol, blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and smoking shows that the risk of developing a cardiovascular system is very low at 5%, by age 95. I get sick, “Mr. Lager said. You can find more heart healthy lifestyle tips National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood website.

