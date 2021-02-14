It’s a sin and helps to keep track of the number of HIV tests ordered in Essex

For some, it was a painful watch.

The hit five-part Channel 4 series (It’s a Sin) sheds light on the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, following the life of a group of friends in London.

Some of them are the victims of the disease and the suspicions and prejudices that surround it.

The show, which captivated 6.5 million viewers, made viewers laugh and cry as well.

But it also had an influential impact HIV test..

Sophie Milner, Service Manager, Sex and Health Charity, Terence Higgins Trust Essex states: “Thanks to the amazing advances in HIV prevention, testing and treatment, HIV has changed a lot because it is a sin.

“This series is thrilled that people are acting and motivating them to order a free HIV test at home. This test is small enough to pass letterbox and comes in a plain package. Will be done.

“It’s important to make sure people know the reality of HIV and not be afraid to test it. That’s the job we’re proud of. Southend And tell everyone I speak that HIV has changed, even with zoom. ”

The Terrence Higgins Trust is campaigning to make HIV testing the standard method.

Mark Fruwitt of the Conservative Party, Deputy Mayor of the South End, said: “For me, it was a great work by Russell T. Davis.

“This reflects the LGBT (there was no Q) community heading for a tsunami called AIDS.

“It’s sin that nailed my head. It wasn’t just funny, it was very educational, and it caused a very important perception.

“Overcoming Covid is very important, but we all have the time after Covid that we all want and we have to go back to all the usual problems that plagued us before Covid. You need to remember that.

It carries a huge marker that says, “It’s a sin. Don’t forget HIV. Don’t take off again after people all over the world have done all their work.”

“I encourage young men and women to undergo a test to ensure good sexual health. It is very important to do so.”

Support for the show comes when the numbers reveal the number of people who have been diagnosed late with HIV and lead to calls that encourage people to “not be afraid to test.”

According to data from 2017 to 2019, 16 of the 30 people over the age of 15 who were HIV positive in the South End were diagnosed late.

Of the 132 people over the age of 15 who were tested positive for HIV by Essex, 60 were delayed in diagnosis between 2017 and 2019.

In Essex, the proportion of new HIV diagnoses in 2019 was 5 per 100,000 people over the age of 15.

This was below the national average of 8 per 100,000.

David Burton-Sampson, Mayor of Basildon, said: I was diagnosed with it. “Today, thanks to the wonders of modern medicine, there are no longer any death sentences that many HIV-positive people are living a normal life, and there are even drugs that can be taken to prevent the virus from spreading to others.

“It’s great to have a higher level of consciousness. People need to realize that this isn’t just a disease that affects gay men, but anyone can catch it.

“So I encourage everyone to take the test without fear, and if it is positive, there is a lot of support to help you.”